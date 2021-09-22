Is This Week on the Farms' Helen Skelton pregnant? Family explored











This Week on the Farm is officially back on Channel 5 as of Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Jules Hudson and Helen Skelton present the show along with former JLS star JB Gill.

Cannon Hall Farm farmers Rob and Dave allow the cameras into their farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire for a fourth series. Let’s find out more about This Week on the Farms’ Helen Skelton and whether she’s pregnant or not!

This Week on the Farm Helen Skelton – C5

Who is This Week on the Farm’s Helen?

Helen Skelton is a TV presenter and actress who first appeared on TV in 1999 on Coronation Street.

She was born in Carlisle, Cumbria on July, 19th 1983 and was raised on a farm herself.

Helen is also recognised for appearing on Blue Peter, Countryfile, Digging Up Britain’s Past and more.

Is Helen Skelton pregnant?

Yes, Helen Skelton is pregnant. The This Week on the Farm presenter took to Instagram on September 11th, 2021 to share a photo of her baby bump.

Helen has two sons, Ernie, who was born in 2015 and Louis, who was born in 2017.

Ernie and Louis can be seen holding their hands up to their mum’s baby bump which looks to be Helen’s way of announcing that her family of four is soon to become five.

Helen often takes to Instagram to share photos of her family going on holidays, days out in the UK and much more. Follow Helen on Instagram @helenskelton where he has over 250k followers.

Who is Helen’s husband?

Helen got engaged to rugby player Richie Myler in 2012. The couple later married in 2013. Richie hails from Widnes, Cheshire.

Follow Helen’s husband on Instagram @richiemyler where he has over 16.5k followers.

Richie has been playing rugby professionally since 2007 and during his career has played for Warrington, Lancashire and internationally for England.

According to The Sun, Helen and Richie’s sons, Ernie and Louis, “spent part of their early childhoods living in France after Myler signed for French club Catalans Dragons, based in Perpignan, in 2016.“

WATCH THIS WEEK ON THE FARM FROM WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 15TH 2021 AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5.

