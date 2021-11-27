Is ITV's I'm A Celebrity airing on Saturdays in 2021?











Relocated from the Australian jungle to a Welsh castle in 2020, I’m A Celebrity has undergone a fair few changes over the last two seasons. The show is back in 2021 and it boasts yet another star-studded line-up. Richard Madeley may have left, but the rest of the contestants are still going strong on the ITV show…

Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy, Danny Miller, Snoochie Shy, Arlene Phillips and many more celebrities are roughing it in Gwrych Castle. However, it doesn’t appear to have been plain sailing as there have been threats to leave, tears and now, storms! So, is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays in 2021? Let’s find out more about the show’s schedule.

Does I’m A Celebrity air on Saturdays in 2021?

Yes, I’m A Celebrity does air on Saturdays in 2021, season 21 has encountered some changes to the show last year.

As per Radio Times, the show is “airing every night unlike the 2021 run which lost out on a Saturday night instalment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“

The show used to air every night besides Saturday, but now it’s on every night of the week at around 9 pm.

What happened to I’m A Celebrity on Friday, November 26th?

For the first time in 19 years of the show airing, I’m A Celebrity had to be cancelled on Friday, November 26th 2021.

Ant and Dec revealed during the episode that it wasn’t airing live as it usually does due to Storm Arwen.

The presenting duo said: “Because of Storm Arwen we’re not coming to you live. This show was recorded earlier this evening because weather conditions are forecast to get worse.”

This just in – From Arwen to Ant wind 😳💨 it’s all go here as we record the show instead of being live on your tellies tonight – an #ImACeleb first! Stay safe in the storm everyone x pic.twitter.com/M3rqmj70XQ — antanddec (@antanddec) November 26, 2021

Is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

Yes, I’m A Celebrity is on tonight (Saturday, November 27th).

The ITV show should resume back to its regular live transmission, however, as the weather could be unpredictable, the show may need to be prerecorded again.

However, this hasn’t been confirmed by ITV and the I’m A Celebrity Twitter account hasn’t posted any updates in relation to the recording on tonight’s episode.

