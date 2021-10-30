Is Judi Love still on Strictly Come Dancing? Disappearance explained











The BBC’s much-loved dance competition Strictly Come Dancing is back in 2021 as of September 18th. With a revitalised judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, the contest is well underway!

The glitz, glam and pressure of learning a brand new dance routine each week is really setting in and the new batch of celebrities are being put through their paces. Stars of Dragons’ Den and kids of world-renowned chefs are taking the Strictly stage in 2021. So, let’s find out more about one of this year’s contestants. Is Judi Love still on Strictly Come Dancing?

Screenshot: Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul BBC Strictly 2021

Who is Strictly Come Dancing’s Judi?

Judi Love is a comedian, TV presenter and panellist on Loose Women. Strictly isn’t the first time she’s appeared on telly in 2021 and she sat alongside Charlene White on the Gogglebox sofa.

Throwing it back to 2011 and Judi was just kicking off her stand-up career. Today, she’s well-known as a comedian and she’s also been a panellist on Loose Women since 2020.

Born in Hackney, London in 1980 to Jamaican parents, she is 41 years old. Follow Judi on Instagram where she has 234k followers @1judilove.

Is Judi Love still on Strictly Come Dancing?

On Saturday, October 23rd, Judi and her dance partner, Graziano Di Prima, were due to dance in the BBC competition but, due to Judi testing positive for Covid, she was unable to take part in the show.

Last week, Judi and Graziano didn’t get to perform their cha cha cha to ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John.

After the 41-year-old tested positive for Covid, she took to IG to share the bad news with her many fans. She captioned the post: “@grazianodiprima and I will hopefully be back soon xxx“

Will Judi Love dance this week on Strictly?

Thankfully, Judi is now back out of isolation and is recovering from Covid. She’s still in the Strictly competition and will be dancing on the show this week (October 30th).

Speaking to Rylan Clark on Strictly It Takes Two, Judi said: “Babes, I’m alright, I’m here. First couple of days was rough but my mindset was just being back on that dancefloor and just making sure I’m back and just everybody safe and I’m safe, that was the main thing.”

She said when she stepped onto the dancefloor, she was so happy to be back. Thankfully fans will get to see Judi “get physical” in a tight eighties costume as she and Graziano are still doing their cha cha cha routine from last week.

