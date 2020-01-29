Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Katherine Ryan is officially a staple of Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, with the comedian made a captain for the 2020 series.

The 36-year-old Canadian dropped a joke in series 22 episode 4 about being pregnant, which sparked frantic discussions over Twitter about whether it was actually a joke or not.

From the surgery digs from host Jimmy Carr to those pregnancy rumours, here’s everything we know so far.

Who is 8 Out of 10 Cats star Katherine Ryan?

Katherine is a Canadain-born comedian who moved to the UK in 2007 and is currently appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats as a team captain.

She is famous for appearances on other popular UK shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, A League of Their Own, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and QI.

Kath-Kath is also big on the stand-up comedy scene and boasts her own Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room episode on Netflix.

The 36-year-old is in a relationship with high-school sweetheart Bobby Kootsra. The pair dated when they were young before rekindling their relationship 20 years later.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show at the end of 2019, Katherine expanded on their civil partnership and said: “We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!”

Katherine Ryan’s surgery

Katherine Ryan has been upfront about the cosmetic surgery she has had over the years, starting with a boob job in her early 20s.

In her sell-out comic tour Glitter Room, her plastic surgery is one of her key talking points. She says in Glitter Room:

I’ve had filler in my lips, jawline and chin. If everyone was transparent, there would be a lot less fuss. I’ve got great skin because of laser facials and painful ultrasound and needles in my face.

On 8 Out of 10 Cats, Katherine joked about her boob job by adding that her implants are now nearly “20 years old”.

Is Katherine Ryan pregnant?

Katherine joked on the show that she was pregnant, although viewers weren’t actually sure if it was a joke or not.

Awkward…

However, it doesn’t appear that Katherine is pregnant.

She already has a teenage daughter, Violet, who was born when Katherine was 25 years old. She and Violet’s father split two years after Violet was born and the father’s identity has remained private ever since.

For now, it appears that any of Katherine’s pregnancy jokes are not hints at a current bun in the oven.

