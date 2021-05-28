Katherine Ryan confirms she is pregnant - 8 Out of 10 Cats star expecting baby with Bobby Koostra











Katherine Ryan became a staple of Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, when the comedian was made a captain for the 2020 series.

The 37-year-old Canadian previously dropped a joke in series 22 episode 4 about being pregnant, which sparked frantic discussions over Twitter about whether it was actually a joke or not.

But those are not speculations anymore as the comedian has just announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Bobby Koostra!

Katherine Ryan confirms she is pregnant

The comedian and actress has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.

Speaking on the podcast Telling Everybody Everything on Thursday (May 27th, 2021), the 37-year-old mother-of-one revealed that she is expecting a baby with her husband Bobby Koostra.

The baby is due this summer and Katherine is already a mother to 11-year-old daughter Violet.

Who is Katherine Ryan?

Katherine is a Canadain-born comedian who moved to the UK in 2007 and is currently appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats as a team captain.

She is famous for appearances on other popular UK shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, A League of Their Own, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and QI.

Kath-Kath is also big on the stand-up comedy scene and boasts her own Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room episode on Netflix.

The 37-year-old is in a relationship with high-school sweetheart Bobby Kootsra. The pair dated when they were young before rekindling their relationship 20 years later.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show at the end of 2019, Katherine expanded on their civil partnership and said: “We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!”

Katherine Ryan’s surgery

Katherine Ryan has been upfront about the cosmetic surgery she has had over the years, starting with a boob job in her early 20s.

In her sell-out comic tour Glitter Room, her plastic surgery is one of her key talking points. She says in Glitter Room:

I’ve had filler in my lips, jawline and chin. If everyone was transparent, there would be a lot less fuss. I’ve got great skin because of laser facials and painful ultrasound and needles in my face.

On 8 Out of 10 Cats, Katherine joked about her boob job by adding that her implants are now nearly “20 years old”.

She already has a teenage daughter, Violet, who was born when Katherine was 25 years old. She and Violet’s father split two years after Violet was born and the father’s identity has remained private ever since.

