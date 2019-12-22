Is Keeping Up with the Kardashians on tonight? Has season 17 finished?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Kardashians are described on Hayu as “the original reality TV superstars” and with 17 seasons of their reality show under their belt, that title seems fair.

Season 17 of the show saw things turn a little sour between the sisters with tonnes of insults thrown around. Khloe called Kourtney a “bully”, Kourtney called Khloe a “p****” – it all went off.

But, thankfully Kris Jenner is always on hand to keep her family on the straight and narrow, they’re all still tight as ever thanks to KJ.

Is Keeping Up with the Kardashians on tonight? Or has season 17 come to a close after just 12 episodes?

Is Keeping Up with the Kardashians on tonight?

No, Keeping Up with the Kardashians isn’t on tonight.

The final episode of season 17 aired on Sunday, December 15th 2019.

It’s likely that a new series of KUWTK will air in the Spring of 2020. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in September 2019, Kim Kardashian said: “We’re filming 18 now.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 12

The grand finale of KUWTK series 17 aired on Sunday, December 15th 2019.

The episode saw the Kardashians head to Wyoming for a family bonding trip.

But as with most episodes of the show, things didn’t quite go to plan. Momager of the whole clan, Kris Jenner, wanted to remind the girls that they’re family and that they shouldn’t always be arguing.

Things got so bad that there was uncertainty around the show being renewed for an 18th series.

Kris Jenner said: “I want to have a conversation about how we can make our relationship better.

“I think if we continue to work together and try to be respectful of what everyone else’s needs are around us and listen to what each other are saying I think that we can definitely carry on filming this show.”

Thankfully, the family patched things up in the end and even rounded off the show by dressing up as one another for a bit of fun!

How to watch KUWTK season 17

If you missed season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians then don’t fret.

Every episode of KUWTK is available to watch via reality TV streaming service Hayu.

Any new member of Hayu gets the first month free and after that, it’s £4.99 per month.

