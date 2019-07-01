Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The sixteenth series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has possibly been the most dramatic one yet.

At the centre of it all, Khloe Kardashian’s life has been turned upside down.

Whereas previous seasons have featured heartache, tears and cheating, the 2019 series is something else.

The show, which airs on E! Entertainment, has taken things to a new level of raw as Khloe Kardashian bares all in episode 12 of her cheating scandal ordeal.

So, is there an episode 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Or has season 16 come to an end?

What happens in Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16 episode 12?

The episode that the world has been waiting for – ‘Aftershock’ – aired on Sunday, June 30th 2019.

E! Entertainment air KUWTK at 9 pm in the USA, however, if you’re watching from the UK you can catch up a day later on Hayu.

Episode 12 is the final episode of series 16 which shows the second cheating scandal Khloe Kardashian has gone through publicly with her baby’s father, Tristan Thompson.

Tristan and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, were seen kissing at a party and the pair were said to have stayed together until 7 am the next day.

The episode saw Khloe break down as the news shattered the whole family. As the news emerged that Jordyn was doing an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Khloe lost it at her mum who had an idea that the interview was going to take place.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16 episode 13

The season finale of KUWTK aired on June 30th 2019 so, unfortunately, there won’t be any more episodes to come.

By the end of episode 12, Khloe made up with her mum, Kris, and made it clear that she wouldn’t be interested in getting back together with Tristan.

Season 16 was slightly shorter than previous seasons with just 12 episodes in total.

It’s likely that the show will take a break until the next series in late 2019 or early 2020.

Will Keeping Up with the Kardashians return for series 17?

It’s more than likely that the show will come back for another season.

Every year there are rumours that the show will come to an end but we can’t see that happening just yet.

During the ending scenes of episode 12, Kourtney Kardashian said: “It feels like a transitional time which can be scary but also really exciting at the same time.”

Kim added: “Get the bad out and let’s welcome in the good.”

Going off previous series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 is likely to air in October 2019.

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 16 ON STREAMING SERVICE HAYU.