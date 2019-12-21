Is Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 confirmed? Potential start date to cast!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are the three sisters who have been redefining reality TV since they first got in front of a camera. Their hit reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is often jam-packed with drama.

But, the Kardashians have been the subject of drama even when they’re not on TV in 2019. Caitlyn Jenner entered ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! which led to tonnes of viewers calling out the Kardashian family for “not supporting” Caitlyn.

While they seem to be a family that can cope with any amount of trolling or negative feedback, the idea of ann eighteenth series of KUWTK was hanging in the balance at one point.

Their reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has been running for a huge 12 series in 2019. So, is season 17 the last one? Is Keeping up with the Kardashians going to be back for season 18 and if so, when’s the start date?

Is KUWTK season 18 definitely confirmed?

The subject of Keeping Up with the Kardashians continuing for more seasons cropped up in 2018.

Rumours circulated that the show may not carry on after some of the family members weren’t happy to continue filming.

However, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon in September 2019, Kim Kardashian said: “We’re filming 18 now”, so we can be certain that there’s more KUWTK on the cards! Phew!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 – start date

The start date for KUWTK season 18 is currently unconfirmed.

But, based on the air date of previous series, we can expect the show to air around March or April of 2020.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians usually airs twice a year, one series starts in the Spring, while the second kicks off in the Autumn.

Who will appear in season 18?

After some quite awkward conversations about filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians during episode 17, it became clear that Kourtney Kardashian’s priorities really laid with things other than the show.

Wanting to be a full-time mum is something that Kourtney has spoken about many a time. So, it shouldn’t have been much of a surprise to her sisters when she revealed that KUWTK really isn’t that important to her.

By the looks of things, season 18 will see most of the family members return in 2020. However, we can expect to see less of Kourtney.

The eldest Kardashian sister is likely to pop in and out of the show much like Kylie and Kendall Jenner do currently.

