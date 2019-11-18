Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seats as I’m A Celebrity series 19 has dropped.

The ITV show airs for three weeks and kicked off its first episode Sunday, November 17th 2019. I’m A Celeb kickstarted in a different way to previous years with challenges thrown at the contestants right from the off. The Power Pairs have been decided and now the game is on.

Presenter of the show Ant McPartlin has rejoined for season 19 and is back working alongside his co-host, Declan Donnelly.

The show powered on in 2018 without Ant or Kiosk Keith. So, will Kiosk Keith’s replacement, Kev, appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!?

Kiosk Kev: I’m A Celebrity 2019

A new addition to I’m A Celebrity in late 2018, Kiosk Kev joined the show.

The previous stony-faced silent character, Kiosk Keith, was played by Raymond Grant. However, after inappropriate behaviour, Raymond was dropped from the ITV show.

Kev waltzed onto our screens as Kiosk Keith’s replacement with his bushy beard and scary demeanour.

What episode will he appear on I’m A Celeb?

It’s currently unconfirmed exactly which episode will see Kiosk Kev on our screens.

However, it is certain that he will feature in series 19 of I’m A Celeb.

A lot goes down in each episode and the show airs every night from November 17th, so we can expect to see the contestants spending their dingo dollars at the Outback Shack sometime soon.

Meet Kiosk Kev on Instagram

Yes, Kiosk Kev is on Instagram! You can follow him under the handle @markherlaar.

Although, to us, he’s kist Kiosk Keith, because of his appearance on Australian Survivor 2017, he’s known as ‘Mark ‘Aussie Tarzan’ Herlaar’.

Mark has over 3,200 followers on Instagram and it doesn’t look like the Outback Shack worker is on Twitter. He often takes to Insta to share all sorts of photos, from family pics to growing his own food!

