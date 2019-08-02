Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

It’s the question Love Island USA fans have been dying to know and a love triangle that has had fingers ferociously waggling on Twitter.

Series 1 CBS contestant Kyra Green is currently coupled up with new Bombshell entry Jered Youngblood but looks at risk of soon facing elimination from the Fiji villa.

Many fans have speculated that her heart truly lies with Emily Salch… especially following ‘that’ kiss in the cheerleader outfits.

Here to put the speculation to bed for once, all of your questions surrounding Kyra Green’s sexuality are answered. Is Kyra from Love Island bi? Or is it a farce to bring in higher ratings?

Who is Kyra Green?

Brunette stunner Kyra is a musician from Los Angeles, although she was originally born in New York.

The 22-year-old switched cities in attempts to help progress her music career, where she forms one-third of band 212 Green, alongside her siblings Tori and Riley.

212 Green reached the Vegas Round of America’s Got Talent season 8 – Kyra was just 16 years old at the time.

You can follow Kyra on Insta’ under @kyra212green, where she has 166,000 followers… and growing!

Who are her parents?

Kyra has an interesting heritage and states on her Instagram that she has a mixed ethnicity of both African American and Russian.

According to edailybuzz, her parents are Derek and Sheri Green. They have been married for over 25 years and Kyra’s mother has Russian roots while the father African American.

Is she bisexual?

Yes!

Kyra has previously spoken out about her sexuality to Yamen Saunders during a heart to heart in the Love Island vila, explaining that her “first love” was a girl.

She said: “I feel like, honestly, people are a little bit more free in the UK version (of Love Island), and more open to certain things. Like, I’m bisexual and I’ve had relationships with girls and guys. I just hope everyone can be themselves and America is supportive.

My first love was with a girl. But recently, when I moved out to LA, I fell in love with a guy. A package delivery guy that my sister is really good friends with, actually. So I’ve been in love with both, but my first love was with a girl.

Looking at Instagram, it appears that Kyra’s first love was in 2016. She would have been 19 years old at the time.

This Insta snap was labelled: “Get that booty back here.”

What have people said about Kyra and Emily?

Unfortunately, the regular Love Island rules do not include same-sex relationships and it’s extremely unlikely that the pair will be able to couple up before the series is over.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from wishing for a lesbian twist, with many rooting for Kyra to pick Emily when given the chance, especially considering she is yet to find Mr Right having trundled through Cashel, Eric and Jered.

One Twitter user said: “Can we just send Emily and Kyra on a date and send the men home.”

kyra saying that emily is her type on love island usa is fighting for my bi rights — 𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 (@JOSHSMCU) July 30, 2019

