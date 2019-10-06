Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

A brand new show to ITV in 2018, Absolutely Ascot is back for round two in 2019.

The first run of the reality TV series was such a success that series 2 kicked off from September 22nd 2019.

The vast majority of the cast is back – bar Courtney Smith – as well as some newcomers to the show including Rudi Hewitt and Gary Ball.

The cast hit the headlines in 2018 when the show first began because of where the characters on the show really live. So, is Leah from Absolutely Ascot a traveller?

Is Leah from Absolutely Ascot a traveller?

The long and short of it is, it’s unconfirmed whether Leah is a traveller or not. The Absolutely Ascot star could be from the traveller community however, it’s not yet been clarified on the show.

While many of the cast have openly spoken about either being or not being a traveller. Leah Fletcher is one of the cast members who hasn’t really spoken about the subject.

Mia Sully and Chloe Bowler have both said that they’re not travellers, while Samson and Claudia Smith, as well as Henry Simmons and Alfie Best Jr, have all said they are of traveller heritage.

Are Henry and Leah still together?

Series 1 of Absolutely Ascot saw Henry Simmons dump his long term girlfriend, Courtney Smith, for Leah Fletcher.

The pair attended Ladies Day at Ascot together in 2018, however, it looks like over the last year their romance has fizzled out.

Series 2 of the show kicked off with Henry and Leah both singletons, however, episode 2 highlights how things are far from over between the pair with Leah rocking up at Henry’s boat party in Marbella!

Where are the Absolutely Ascot cast from?

The use of ‘Ascot’ in the show’s title could be a bit misleading when it comes to where the cast of the show actually come from.

But, there are some members of the cast that are from Ascot including Ellie Ball and Amber Tucker-Chandler.

The rest of the Absolutely Ascot crew are said to hail from Essex, Slough, Kent and Staines-Upon-Thames.

