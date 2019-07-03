Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island UK may be the OG when it comes to reality TV shows but there is a new boy coming to town in July.

The first-ever Love Island USA series will air on CBS this summer, with Americans across the nation buzzing with excitement.

However, it’s not just guys ‘n’ girls across the pond who are expected to tune in to the show.

Brits want more Love Island at all costs and are intrigued to see how the USA will put their own spin on their most-beloved creation since the cup of tea.

So, alike Love Island Australia, will series 1 of Love Island USA be on ITVBe? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in!

When does Love Island USA start?

The first-ever American series launches on Tuesday, July 9th, at 8 pm.

From then on, the series will air every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm while also broadcasting in Canada on CTV.

Although a lot of the formatting will be the same, Love Island USA is expected to be far less raunchy than the UK’s version.

For starters, it airs before the watershed at 9 pm. Producers have also revealed that there will be no sex games or ‘smutty language’ – which means goodbye to Curtis’s Eagle position!

Will it be as good as Love Island UK?

No.

Sorry to put it bluntly, but no-one gets it right at the first time of asking.

Reducing the sexual tension and chemistry already points at a very different show while the USA version will only last four weeks, ending on August 7th.

This means far less time for both character development and surprise entries such as the Casa Amor episode, which is arguably one of the best parts of Love Island.

Caroline Flack won’t be hosting the series – actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg steps in – and in general, the humour already looks well off.

Still, can you watch it on ITVBe?

For now, it’s a big fat no.

ITVBe will not be airing Love Island USA at the same time as the U.S. Don’t expect to see the series on ITV any time over July or August.

That said, ITV Productions still own the rights to the show and could air USA’s series 1 at a later date. This is what they did with Love Island Australia, chucking it on ITVBe a couple of months after it had finished.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Literally, there is no legal way to watch Love Island USA in the UK.

The show will be available on the CBS catch-up player. However, to access the CBS player you need a verified USA credit card. Even with a VPN tool, you won’t be able to watch Love Island USA.

Streaming sites such as TVMuse and BKworldTube may be streaming it but that’s not for us to say.

