Since he first appeared on our TV screens as a Love Island bombshell, Tommy Fury has unpeeled each of his layers like an onion.

First off everyone was taken aback by Tommy’s incredible good looks. Then we realised he’s actually very funny and seems like a nice person. And to top it all off, during episode 26, the boxing professional revealed that he has a heart of gold!

Tommy and Molly Mae Hague look to have found true love in one another on the ITV show, not that it’s been plain sailing.

Throughout Love Island, questions of his nationality, race and origin have been flying around the internet, so, is Tommy Fury Irish? Here’s everything you need to know!

Tommy Fury’s family

With a last name like Fury, Tommy wasn’t going to be able to get through Love Island without everyone finding out that his brother is former unified World Heavyweight boxing Champion Tyson Fury.

Tyson and Tommy have the same father – ‘Gypsy John’ Fury but different mothers.

Although 11 years apart, both Tommy and Tyson were born in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

A large boxing family, the Fury name continues into Tommy’s cousins including Hughie Fury who is a current British heavyweight boxer.

Is Tommy Fury Irish?

Tommy wasn’t born in Ireland, but he comes from an Irish-traveller family.

According to the Irish Times, the Fury’s grandfather was from Tuam, County Galway where their father was also born.

Tyson Fury grew up with Travellers from throughout the British Isles and Europe, so we can only assume that Tommy would have had a similar upbringing.

With grandparents coming from Ireland, Tommy certainly has his roots there.

Is Tommy Fury a gypsy?

Going off Tommy’s father’s side of the family, Tommy is an Irish traveller, however, it’s unknown who his mother is.

His brother, Tyson, spoke with The Independent in 2011 and stated that TV show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding made gypsies “look like animals and act like animals” and that the show “really p***ed him off”. He said he wants “people to realise that there is more to the way I live than a big wedding and ‘grabbing’.”

Tommy’s close family members are clearly proud of their heritage and include ‘gypsy’ in their boxing names – The Gypsy King and Gypsy John Fury.

It probably means just as much to 20-year-old Tommy but it seems that he doesn’t care to talk about his heritage a lot.

On going onto Love Island he said to the Radio Times: “I’m not going to lie about who I am, if they ask then I’ll tell them”.

