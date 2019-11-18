Is Made in Chelsea on tonight? Has series 18 finished?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It could seem that all the reality TV drama, agg and mortal-ness is reserved only for certain TV shows such as TOWIE and Absolutely Ascot.

But it turns out, the lives of London’s posh totty are pretty juicy, too. Well, it would seem so from Made in Chelsea.

Love triangles, deceit, backstabbing and more fill the storylines series by series. And series 18 was no exception as Sam Thompson returned to the show to confront Jamie Laing. Tristan Phipps had two women vying for his attention and the James, Miles, Maeva love triangle continued.

Is Made in Chelsea on tonight?

Unfortunately Made in Chelsea isn’t on tonight (Monday, November 18th).

Series 18 of MIC came to a close on Monday, November 11th.

In place of the show, The Inbetweeners Movie is on in the MIC time slot at 9 pm.

Will there be another series of Made in Chelsea?

Thankfully, it won’t be too long before the SW3 gang are back on our screens.

Maeva, James, Verity and the rest of the gang will feature in Made in Chelsea’s next season which is set in Argentina!

The crew jet out to Buenos Aires for a six-episode special. An official start date for Made in Chelsea Argentina is currently unconfirmed but we’d estimate that it will air on E4 in the usual 9 pm slot from Monday, December 9th.

