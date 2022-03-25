Fox's MasterChef Junior isn't fake, it's the epitome of reality TV













MasterChef Junior kicked off its eighth season on March 17th, 2022 on Fox. Episode 1 saw the contestants have to punch a hole through a wall of mystery ingredients and episode 2 saw the remaining fifteen chefs show off their teamwork skills to create show-stopping pizzas.

The MasterChef Junior competition is well underway in 2022 but many viewers of the Fox series are scratching their heads when it comes to the show’s realness. So, let’s find out more about whether MasterChef Junior is fake or not…

MasterChef Junior season 8 explored

MasterChef Junior season 8 airs Thursdays at 8/7C on Fox from March 17th, 2022.

The brand new season features judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Daphne Oz, who replaced Christina Tosi on the show.

MasterChef Junior season 8 is different from seasons that have come before as the show’s young chefs are set to take the show on the road and will be seen cooking at both a renaissance fair and motocross track as per Parade.

Chef Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, is also set to make a guest appearance on the 2022 show.

Is MasterChef Junior fake?

The contestants on MasterChef Junior are whipping up bavarian cream, peach cobblers and all kinds of developed dishes.

Given the young chefs’ serious talents and the editing of the show, some viewers of the show have thought that the show may be fake.

Back in 2018, one person tweeted: “MasterChef Junior has got to be the worst editing on TV. Fake drama, fake drama, fake drama“.

Some Reddit users suggested that some of the children on the show may have had cooking classes and others could be child actors. However, the reality of the show simply involves the contestants being prepped ahead of time rather than being full-blown child actors.

As per Mashed.com: “After the second season began to air in Australia in 2011, the Herald Sun reported that the “reality” of the show may not be all that real. The production company behind the show, Shine, told the Herald Sun that the contestants did receive some information about challenges ahead of time, but not the recipes.“

Exploring MasterChef Junior’s realness

MasterChef Junior has been airing since 2013 and over the seasons, many rumours have circulated about the show.

The cheftestants on the show hail from all over the USA and after a long audition process, the young chefs selected filmed the show in California.

A report from Mashed reveals that hundreds of children show up for the casting of the show and only 24 are selected.

It looks like there’s a lot more that goes into the casting process than some may think as the report continued that “part of the process was to cook an egg and to cut food with a knife. After making it past that first try out, she was called back to Atlanta to make a dish for the producers and it was filmed to see how well she did in front of the camera. The next step included interviews, psychological evaluations, background checks, and even video tours of her family home“.

