Love Island bosses scout their Islanders from all over the UK.

The regular Essex youngsters are often a staple in the show and are thrown in with people from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and more.

With such a mixture of accents and personalities is often a lot to take in on the ITV2 show.

The 2019 series has got viewers asking questions about a certain late arrival.

So, is Maura from Love Island series 5 a gypsy? Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Island: Is Maura a gypsy?

According to Twitter, Love Island series 5 contestant Maura Higgins is of gypsy heritage.

Maura’s certainly been up front with where she’s come from, however, she’s never mentioned that she’s a gypsy.

When introducing herself on the show she said that she’s Irish and comes from the Midlands, County Longford.

According to the Longford Leader, the number of Irish Travellers living in County Longford had increased by almost 40% in 2017.

But, just because there are more Travellers living in Maura’s hometown that definitely doesn’t mean she is a gypsy.

We’d say she’s not a Traveller because if she was she’d probably have said it by now!

Love Island’s Maura – family

Scrolling back a few years on Maura’s social media accounts helps put together a picture of the Love Island star and her family.

Twenty-eight-year-old Maura has two sisters and is an aunty and godmother.

Maura’s younger sister is called Becki and her elder sister is called Louise.

Her mother, Sharon Higgins, spoke with the Independent in Ireland over the subject of Maura’s plastic surgery.

However, it looks like no other members of her family are too keen on media attention.

Did Maura star in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding?

Viewers of Love Island 2019 have been quick to suggest that Maura had previously been on an episode of Channel 4 show, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

It’s safe to say that Maura hasn’t been on the show – otherwise, she’d be a married woman and probably wouldn’t be on Love Island.

But, she did come close to getting married was engaged to her long-term boyfriend in 2015.

