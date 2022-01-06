Is Max Joseph coming back to Catfish, where is he in 2022?











MTV’s Catfish is back! The long-running series premiered its ninth season on Wednesday, January 5th. Many fans of Catfish will remember the show being hosted by Nev and Max, and since Nev has posted videos of the two on Instagram, it seems that he’s fuelling rumours that Max could be returning to the show.

After launching in 2012, Catfish has been a huge success. So, much so that it’s back for a ninth season. So, let’s find out more about who is hosting the MTV show in 2022. Is Max coming back to Catfish?

Who is Max Joseph?

American filmmaker and director Max Joseph may be best recognised by MTV viewers as one half of the presenting duo on Catfish: The TV Show.

Max was born in New York in 1982 making him 39 years old.

He hosted the show alongside Nev Schulman and the pair worked together to uncover people’s online identities for seven seasons.

Is Max coming back to Catfish?

Although Catfish is back on MTV in 2022, Max Joseph won’t be returning to his presenting duties.

Max appeared on Catfish from 2012 until 2018. He took to Instagram to explain his departure back in 2018 and wrote: “…For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it….“

Following his departure, Nev remained on the show and Max was replaced by Kamie Crawford. Kamie and Nev are the presenters for the 2022 series which launched on Wednesday, January 5th at 8 pm ET.

Where is Max in 2022, does he have a wife?

Max left Catfish as he had too much on his plate work-wise. Since 2018, he’s been working on a documentary called 15 Minutes of Shame and a short called Bookstores: How to Read More Books in the Golden Age of Content as IMDb.

See previews of Max’s work via his website here.

Max is married, he and his wife, Priscilla, tied the knot in 2012. And judging by their most recent Instagram posts, they just celebrated their anniversary in Scotland and appear to be very much in love 10 years on.

Brazil-born Priscilla runs a fashion brand called Maxcila which features the tagline “Born in Brazil, made in Los Angeles“.

