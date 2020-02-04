Is Mummy Diaries back in Feb 2020? When can we expect series 7?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Jumping off the springboard that was The Only Way is Essex, Samantha and Billie Faiers shot to fame and landed their own reality TV show in 2016.

Today, Sam and Billie Faiers are bossing life in all areas, from business to beauty and babies, they’ve got it all going on! The sisters have had a crazy last few years with new arrivals, weddings and holidays galore.

Now their show, The Mummy Diaries is onto its seventh series in 2020. And the sisters are juggling companies, press calls, and family life with four children between them.

So, can we expect the new series of Mummy Diaries in February 2020?

Mummy Diaries: Feb 2020

There’s no official start date for the Mummy Diaries series 6.

Adverts for the series have revealed that the show will air in February 2020, however, there’s not an official date.

We can assume that episode 1 of the show will air towards the end of the month, perhaps on Wednesday 19th February on ITVBe. We can expect episode 1 to air at its usual time of 9 pm.

What can we expect from Mummy Diaries series 7?

In the new Mummy Diaries promo released in February 2020, Sam can be seen saying that it’s “gone from calm to chaos.”

Nellie and Arthur can be seen running around screaming, it looks like Billie and Greg have certainly got their hands full.

And there’s potential for things to progress between Sam and Paul as she says: “When are they getting married? Are they married? Is she engaged?”

