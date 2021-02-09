Is My Big Fat Fabulous Life scripted? TLC show has viewers confused











Is My Big Fat Fabulous Life scripted? Rumours have circulated the show for years. The TLC programme kicked off season 8 on November 10th, 2020.

American reality TV show My Big Fat Fabulous Life is centred around 36-year-old Whitney Way Thore. Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Whitney is a former radio show producer.

Is My Big Fat Fabulous Life scripted?

Rumours have circulated My Big Fat Fabulous Life for many seasons suggesting that the show is fake.

Twitter users have taken to the internet on many occasions to comment on Whitney, her relationships and the show as a whole.

Some viewers of the TLC defended Whitney and the show, though, with one saying: “Watching #MyBigFatFabLife Cing the horrible rumors that @whitneywaythore relationship w/Chase was fake,is absolutely disgusting! the pain on her face says it all! There isn’t a woman alive who hasn’t been hurt that deeply by a relationship B kind, Is it really that hard?“

As with the majority of reality TV shows, there is planning and editing that goes into the creation of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, however, according to Distractify, “Whitney herself has stood behind the legitimacy of the show“.

This is so fake. #MyBigFatFabLife — Kitty Glitter (@CatGlitter13) February 26, 2020

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 release date

Airing in the USA on TLC, My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 kicked off from November 10th, 2020.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life first premiered in 2015 and documents the life of Whitney Way Thore.

The ups and downs, good, bad and the ugly are all shown on the show. Season 8 sees Whitney consider bariatric surgery after a break-up, adopt a poodle, deal with the Coronavirus pandemic and much more.

Wow lots of haters commenting, if you don’t like it, don’t watch and don’t waste your time tweeting. #MyBigFatFabLife — Shannon (@stpaulirishgal) February 3, 2021

Did Whitney and Chase have a fake relationship?

No Body Shame founder Whitney and Chase Severino (@severinbro7) are seen to be in a relationship on the TLC show, however, many viewers had doubts about their romance.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life saw Whitney meet Chase’s family, Chase invites Whitney to move into his home and much more. The pair was even engaged in May 2020 but later called it off.

At the age of 36 and a sufferer of polycystic ovarian syndrome, Whitney expressed that she wanted kids multiple times. After their breakup, Chase announced that he was having a child with another woman which came as a shock to Whitney. In a snippet from the show, Whitney can be seen asking her ex if he ever truly loved her.

Some Twitter users suggested that Chase used Whitney to promote his bar while others said that Whitney and Chase’s relationship was just for the TV show and that he and his “real girlfriend spent Christmas together”.

But, the show sees Chase propose and state that he’s “head over heels in love with Whitney” so it definitely appeared as though the pair were a real item.

