Fans wonder if My Unorthodox Life is scripted - exploring the Netflix series

My Unorthodox Life is one of the latest additions to the streaming platform’s growing collection of reality series.

We’ve seen the likes of Selling Sunset and Too Hot To Handle become so popular that they have landed multiple seasons on the streaming giant.

But one of the most burning questions for viewers right now is if My Unorthodox Life is scripted.

Check out the latest reality series on Netflix

The first season of My Unorthodox Life was released on Netflix on July 14th, 2021.

The reality programme follows the life of businesswoman and fashion mogul Julia Haart who broke away from an ultra-Orthodox community in New York.

The nine-part series gives an insight into the life of the designer after entering the fashion industry.

The show also features her husband Silvio Scaglia and her four children, Batsheva, Miriam, Shlomo and Aron, as well as Robert Brotherton, who serves as the COO of Elite Model World.

Fans question if the show is scripted

Fans have questioned how real some of the conversations and scenes on the show are.

Firs things first, My Unorthodox Life features the real-life experiences of Julia Haart who stepped away from her ultra-Orthodox community.

Some of the aspects of the show that fans have likened to scripted reality series are the Paris Fashion Week vacation property, which is a castle, and the Hamptons house.

So while many people appreciate that the show follows Julia’s personal and business life, some scenes involving particular events and people might have been planned in advance, as well as edited after that.

For instance, one person questioned the storyline in episode 1 when Batsheva tries to convince her husband to let her wear trousers. The fan came across old pictures of Batsheva from 2019 where she seems to wear leggings.

Another viewer came to the Netflix star’s defence and said: “In the 1st pic she has on a skirt (it’s hiked up) & in the 2nd it appears that she’s skiing, where it could be potentially dangerous to wear a skirt. There are many modes of us modern orthodox women.”

Watching #MyUnorthodoxLife and the plot line in the first episode is Batsheva trying to convince her husband to let her wear pants. But she’s been wearing pants on Instagram for years… pic.twitter.com/mdbCA7CUQo — Mrs B 💍 (@shaysrealm) July 16, 2021

I don’t plan on watching (it all seems frustrating & forced if not fake), but in the 1st pic she has on a skirt (it’s hiked up) & in the 2nd it appears that she’s skiing, where it could be potentially dangerous to wear a skirt. There are many modes of us modern orthodox women 🤗 — Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) July 20, 2021

Opinion: What we think about the series

Much like movies and scripted TV shows, reality series come with a whole production team.

Producers might decide to come up with scenarios that involve some drama or particular conversations in order to make the show more interesting.

However, let’s not forget that My Unorthodox Life revolves around real people with real families and stories.

So, whether you think that the series is scripted or not to some extent, the cast and crew’s best interest is to make their show more engaging for audiences.

