No, Naughty Boy isn't autistic, I'm A Celeb viewers' Tweets explored











Internationally recognised music producer Naughty Boy hasn’t had the greatest of starts on I’m A Celebrity in 2021. The man who brought us ‘La la la’, ‘Runnin’ and many more memorable tracks has spent his first days on the ITV show in the clink alongside David Ginola, Danny Miller and co.

Things got so bad for Naughty Boy during the first few days of the show that he was contemplating going home to be with his mum who’s currently battling dementia. But, for now, it appears that he’s staying put with his campmates. Lots of viewers have been Tweeting about the music maestro during his time on I’m A Celebrity. So, let’s find out more about why people are asking if he could be autistic.

Is Naughty Boy autistic?

No, Naughty Boy isn’t autistic. There’s nothing to suggest that the 36-year-old has autism.

According to the National Autistic Society: “Autism is a lifelong developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with the world.“

The condition is complex and the causes of the disability are currently unknown. The NHS writes: “Being autistic does not mean you have an illness or disease. It means your brain works in a different way from other people.“

I've no experience but does Naughty Boy have a form of Autism #ImACeleb #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere#ImACelebrity — John🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐺🐺🐺🇵🇱 (@JohnB150) November 23, 2021

Naughty Boy’s time on I’m A Celebrity so far

On November 23rd, 2021, I’m A Celebrity episode 3 aired and Naughty Boy was voted in for challenges and trials which was obviously a lot to deal with.

He said he wasn’t sure if he could join the main camp as they chose him to do a trial after he’d already done a challenge that day: “…the main camp probably knew what they were putting me through“.

One person wrote on Twitter that they thought Naughty Boy may be struggling on the ITV show: “…not trying to be rude but I feel like he’s struggling socially and he seems to be a little bit socially awkward. Maybe just anxiety bless him“.

The musician is a carer for his mum

When things got tough in the I’m A Celebrity camp, it looked like Naughty Boy’s thoughts turned to his mum, who’s back at home, living with dementia.

The 36-year-old said he was contemplating leaving and added: “I do think my time here is done.”

Naughty Boy has been living with his mum to help her with her illness and turned down the ITV show last year due to her health condition.

Given that there’s no music allowed on I’m A Celebrity, Naughty Boy may be having a hard time. The record producer has taken to Instagram before to say how powerful he finds music and music therapy.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason

