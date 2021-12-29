Is Noella from RHOC still married, how many husbands has she had?











The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially back on December 1st 2021. The longest-running series in the franchise kicked off its 16th season with newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong in the cast. The release of season 16 also brought with it returning housewife Heather Dubrow!

It’s highly unlikely that the combination of housewives Heather, Noella, Gina, Emily, Shannon and Dr Jen will make for smooth sailing in season 16, but it’s surely going to be entertaining. So, let’s find out more about newcomer Noella – her divorce and previous marriages explored…

Is Noella from RHOC still married?

Yes, although Noella’s husband, James Bergener, filed for divorce in 2021, the couple is still married as per Noella’s recent Instagram post.

She wrote in a post on December 25th: “Lie – That we’re divorced James fraudulently filed for divorce in Puerto Rico due to his tax scheme. It is under appeal since he lied multiple times in his testimony and jurisdiction is in California where we’re residents and were married.“

It seems that Noella and James are technically still married, but she wrote in another Instagram post on December 28th that progress had been made with her divorce: “If you read nothing else just know for the first time in months there is forward movement in my divorce“.

How many times has Noella been married?

Noella has two children, James Jr who she and James welcomed via IVF in 2019 and Coco, who is seven.

Distractify writes that Noella was married to Coco’s father, however, it doesn’t appear that this has been confirmed by the RHOC star herself.

Noella may have been married twice, but her Instagram only dates back to 2018 and features Coco, Sweet James and James Jr.

How long were Noella and Sweet James together?

Speaking on RHOC season 16 episode 1, Noella said that she met James Bergener online and the pair spoke online for a few weeks before they met at the Ritz. She said: “We fooled around and fell in love“.

Noella and Sweet James got married in 2020. However, it appears that they had a ceremony for family and friends back in 2018. Taking to Instagram, Noella wrote: “He was separated but legally married so we had a ceremony. We wanted to try for a family and wanted our kid(s) to know that we made that commitment in front of family and friends. Legal marriage didn’t really matter to me till our son was born“.

They both filed for divorce separately in August 2021 as per Women’s Health Magazine.

