Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

There had been fears the Saturday night staple, hosted by Ant and Dec, could be cancelled as Britain steps up its fight against the spread of Covid-19.

UK residents were instructed on Friday evening to avoid going out, with pubs, clubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres instructed to close.

That will obviously impact shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway, which is filmed before a live audience.

Tonight’s episode is the fifth of seven scheduled and was set to feature Bradley Walsh, presenter of ITV’s The Chase, being pranked by the Geordie duo.

But will it go ahead?

Is Saturday Night Takeaway on?

Yes. The show will be broadcast at its usual time of 7 pm and is due to end, as normal, at 8:30.

There will, however, be one significant aspect of it missing.

What have Ant and Dec said?

The pair confirmed the news on Friday’s episode of This Morning, telling their counterparts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford: “It’s going to be strange, we’re going to do the same as we always do but without an audience! We’ve got loads in the show it’s jam-packed.”

‘We are just gonna see how it goes and bring some smiles to peoples faces.’

Tomorrow's @itvtakeaway will be the first one ever without an audience but that doesn't mean you can't be involved! @antanddec want you to be part of the End of the Show Show, but Eamonn might beat you to it! 🙊 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/SSQVZYTIvg — This Morning (@thismorning) March 20, 2020

What is the Bradley Walsh prank?

The full thing has yet to be revealed, although a teaser was shown the official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter account on Friday.

In it, the pair test Walsh’s patience by instructing a bin lorry to “make as much noise as possible” whilst collecting waste outside The Chase studios.

This causes the usually jovial 59-year-old to pause his interaction with contestant, Paul, as he queries what the problem is.

Walsh later heads backstage in search of an answer and utters the words “******* hell” while doing so.

The wait is almost over… Think Bradley Walsh won't react when @antanddec get him for a second time? RUBBISH! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/A107EY1z5b — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 20, 2020

Audience or not, it should be worth tuning in for.

If you do happen to miss it, however, it will be available on catch up via the ITV Hub for up to a month, although you will need to register first.