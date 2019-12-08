Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

With 2019 Christmas ‘feels’ in full swing, it’s time to get into the festive spirit with The Grinch (2000).

Whether you like it or not, the Freeview TV schedule is starting to become a back to back list of feel-good Christmas flicks with snow, Santa Claus, unexplained miracles and grand ooey-gooey romantic gestures filling up the gogglebox.

Question is… is the mother of all Christmas films on TV today?

Is The Grinch on TV Tonight?

Yes

The 2000 Grinch movie featuring Jim Carrey is on Freeview TV today (Sunday 8th November)

It airs on ITV2 at 4 pm.

When else is The Grinch on TV?

Considering How the Grinch Stole Christmas has been on ITV2 every weekend of December so far, it’s fair to assume that it will air on Sunday, December 15th and December 22nd.

Likewise, Reality Titbit can 100% confirm that the holiday flick will air on ITV on Christmas Eve (December 24th).

So don’t worry, it’s going to be a very green Christmas indeed!

Is The Grinch on Netflix?

No!

The Grinch (2000) is not available to watch on UK Netflix right now.

Is The Grinch on Sky?

No!

The Grinch (2000) is not part of the Sky Cinema Christmas Collection. However, it is rumoured to be joining their Christmas roster closer to the big day.

For now, your safest bet is to watch or record The Grinch it on ITV2.

“A little girl residing in the Christmas-obsessed town of Whoville becomes fascinated with a grouchy creature living in the mountains.

But her efforts to make him part of their celebrations leave him more bitter than ever, and he resolves to ruin the festive season. Fantasy comedy, based on Dr Seuss’s children’s book.”

