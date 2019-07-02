Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Tommy Fury is stealing the show on Love Island 2019.

The 20-year-old entered the ITV2 dating show as season 5’s alpha male and the one who all of the others feared, given his professional boxing background.

Day 1 in the villa even saw Curtis Pritchard remark: “You’re Tyson Fury’s brother aren’t you… f**in hell”.

However, as we reach the mid-way point of the season, Tommy has become the series softie and one of the most beloved characters on the show following his loyalties to Molly-Mae Hague during the testing Casa Amor episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about our dear Tommy including his parents, family and gypsy background.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Tommy is a professional boxer from Manchester who has been in the ring since the age of 12.

While many boxers spend years in the amateur ranks, Tommy was fast-tracked onto the professional scene after just 12 bouts.

The 20-year-old is signed to Frank Warren, the biggest name in boxing, and had two professional fights prior to entering the Love Island villa.

He won both, although still has a very long way to go in the sport considering both of his opponents were considered ‘easy wins’. On the Frank Warren website, Tommy says:

I want to be World Champion, I think if you’re turning pro that has to be what you are aiming to achieve.

Tommy Fury: Family pride

Tommy comes from a long line of boxing royalty.

He is the youngest of a five-strong Fury family, which includes former unified World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, 30, who is a household name in the sport.

However, Tommy and Tyson do not share the same mother. The family all have different mothers, with gypsy John Fury the dad.

Gypsy John was a professional boxer in the 1980s and 1990s and was equally as well-rehearsed in bare-knuckle fighting.

On top of this, Tyson and Tommy’s cousin, Hughie Fury, 24, is a current British heavyweight boxer with 22 wins from 24 fights.

Is Tommy Fury a gypsy?

Tommy could be considered a gypsy due to his heritage, with both his dad and four brothers all proud of their traveller background.

Tyson Fury’s boxing nickname is ‘The gypsy King’ while his dad was known as ‘Gypsy John’.

That said, Tommy has never spoken out about his gypsy and traveller heritage with his roots appearing to pay less of a significance in comparison to his close family.

How to watch Love Island

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9 pm.

The Saturday show is a recap episode highlighting the week while the rest of the weekly episodes are all brand new.

All episodes are available on catch-up via the official ITV media player, ITVHub.