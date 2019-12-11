Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

ITV brings us not one but two series of The X Factor in 2019.

Totally spoiling X Factor fans, Simon Cowell launched a celebrity version of the show as well as a series dedicated to finding the next big band.

Simon Cowell is back, along with global superstar Nicole Scherzinger to filter through the UK’s talent.

Both new series of The X Factor kicked off in November and December 2019. So, is The X Factor: The Band on tonight?

Is The X Factor: The Band on tonight?

Yes! The X Factor: The Band is on tonight (Wednesday, December 11th) at 8:30 pm.

Episode 1 of the series kicked off from Monday, December 9th at 8:30 pm on ITV.

The X Factor spin-off series is set to air for four episodes (December 9th, 11th, 13th and 15th).

The live final of The X Factor: The Band airs on Sunday, December 15th at 8 pm finishing at 10 pm.

Who are The X Factor: The Band judges?

Unlike The X Factor: Celebrity, The X Factor: The Band doesn’t see Louis Walsh on the judging panel.

The 2019 show only features Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger in the judges’ chairs.

There are, however, four very important people on-hand int the judging process. They’re technically not ‘judges’ per se but Simon has roped in music industry experts Fred Ball, Naughty Boy, Carla Williams and Lil Eddie for assistance.

