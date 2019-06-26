Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Dumping your fellow Islander’s favourite from the villa is not something anyone wants to do.

Danny Williams has made himself public enemy number one on Love Island – and not just among his peers – but on the outside world, too.

If only Danny knew the backing and support Yewande Biala has on the outside, he might have had a different choice.

Viewers and Islanders were as distraught as each other when Yewande was booted out the villa.

So, is Yewande coming back to Love Island? Are viewers going to get what they want?

After Yewande’s shocking departure in episode 19 tonnes of Twitter users are asking for Yewande to re-enter the Love Island villa.

Yewande’s fellow ex-Islander, Elma Pazar, spoke of the Love Island contract signed by every contestant on BBC Radio 1’s The Reality Tea Podcast.

According to Cosmopolitan, Elma said: “When you sign the contract it does say that you need to have free time up until the 31st of July or something? So who knows, literally anything could happen. Get Yewande back in there!”

ITV bosses are always keen to shake things up. So, whether she returns as a ‘wildcard’ or in any capacity at all, it looks like Yewande’s fans would love to see her back.

Has an Islander ever returned to the villa?

Whenever there’s a shock exit on Love Island there’s usually some speculation on the contestant returning.

But a quick flick back through the history books and it doesn’t seem as though anyone’s ever left and made a dramatic return.

Over the first four series of Love Island, it’s common for Islander’s exes to enter the villa to stir things up.

Jordan Ring from series 1 had a shock when his ex-girlfriend entered the villa fuming.

It’s safe to say the introduction of an ex to the villa is reality TV at its finest!

Was it unfair that Yewande was kicked out?

Viewers were up in arms at the fact that Yewande was dumped from the island.

Her partner, Danny Williams, chose Arabella Stanforth to recouple with.

To rub salt into the wound, Danny’s recoupling speech included that he was picking this girl due to her intelligence.

Given that Yewande is a scientist it really threw everyone off when the words left his mouth: “The girl I want to couple up with is Arabella”.

After days of being ‘strung along’ Yewande was hurt and had to leave the villa and all of her friends.

Although it would’ve been tough, it is the nature of the show that someone has to go home.

