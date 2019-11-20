Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Made in Chelsea is often full of twists and turns. Series 18 of the Channel 4 show has seen more love triangles that we ever thought possible. There have been breaks ups, make ups and backstabbings aplenty.

The eighteenth series of MIC came to an end on Monday, November 11th leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

Digby Edgley was off to South Africa for three months while Liv Bentley was staying put in England.

So, have Digby and Olivia split? What’s the latest with the SW3 couple?

Liv and Digby’s relationship

Of all the Made in Chelsea couples, Liv and Digby’s relationship is certainly one of the more turbulent.

The Liv and Digby rollercoaster had its downs in series 16 and its ups in season 17.

Everything looked peachy between the pair in Made in Chelsea’s most recent season with Liv even talking about babies! So, what on earth has happened?

Digby did announce during series 18 that he was headed for South Africa for three months for work and things looked to be rocky from there.

Liv was crying during a few episodes saying that she wasn’t sure how their future would pan out.

Have Digby and Olivia split?

By the looks of Digby Edgley’s Instagram on November 19th 2019, he and Liv Bentley have split.

Diggers took to Instagram to share a snap of himself captioned “Treat me like a joke and I’ll leave you like it’s funny.”

He’s also no longer following Olivia on Instagram, so it looks like things may not have ended amicably between the pair! Ouch!

Have they split up before?

Yes, Liv and Digby have split and got back together a fair few times before.

Made in Chelsea: Croatia saw the pair split but then they patched things up. Then things really took a turn for the worst when Liv kissed both Miles Nazaire and James Taylor on holiday in Canada.

Series 17 saw Liv and Digby yo-yo again as she said she’s “actually happy” with him. But by the looks of things, absence hasn’t made the heart grown fonder, it’s simply driven the pair apart.

