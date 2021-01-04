ITV: Meet Abraham Bunga - The Cabins' resident comedian!











Let’s meet Abraham – one of The Cabins singletons on ITV’s new 2021 dating show!

This year’s answer to Love Island, The Cabins is here to satisfy all reality TV lovers’ needs. Airing at 9 pm on weekdays from Monday, January 4th, The Cabins brings drama, dating and dreamy love stories to our screens.

Piling a load of strangers into a house is often the basis of reality TV entertainment. This time around, ITV is setting couples up in their own cabins. Let’s hope the dating show is something of a ray of sunshine in 2021 after almost a year without Love Island, viewers are likely to soak up The Cabins in an instant!

ITV: Meet The Cabins’ Abraham!

Twelve singletons are ready to mingle in brand new series The Cabins.

Abraham Bunga is one of the 12 contestants eager to find love.

Captured in the season snippet as being “so scared right now”, Abraham looks to be in for a dramatic experience on The Cabins.

The reality TV contestant is 21 years old and hails from East London. Abraham is currently studying architecture.

Speaking to ITV, Abraham said that his love life has been pretty unfortunate so far: “What I’m specifically looking for is a partner or a best friend that could lead into that.“

Is Abraham on Instagram?

Yes! The Cabins’ Abraham is indeed on Instagram – who isn’t these days?

Viewers of the ITV show can find the bachelor on IG under the handle @abrahambunga where he has around 9,000 followers.

A quick scan of Abraham’s IG and it’s clear to see that he doesn’t take himself too seriously. The architecture student lists himself as a “comedian, model and presenter” in his Instagram bio.

Abraham has been on Instagram since 2016. But, his account consisted of selfies more than anything else back in the day. These days he’s creating meme and comedy videos, some of which have gained the attention of other reality TV stars!

Abraham Bunga’s TikTok fame

As well as garnering a healthy following on Instagram, Abraham has 12.4K followers on video sharing platform TikTok.

His videos include spoofs of Love Island intros, impressions of female YouTube beauty bloggers and many appreciation videos of former Love Island contestant Joanna Chimonides!

Joanna actually reposted one of Abraham’s videos, however, he’ll have to take his attention off of her for the ladies taking part in The Cabins this January!

