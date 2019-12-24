ITV: Meet The Masked Singer judges - global superstars to hilarious actors!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The TV guide looks to be pretty interesting in 2019 with a fair amount of shows changing in the New Year. ITV brings us the Winter edition of Love Island as well as a brand new show to the UK – The Masked Singer.

It turns out that the 21st century means wracking your brains for new show concepts, we’ve had The Voice – where the auditionee sings in a blind audition. Flirty Dancing is a dating show where the couples don’t speak when they first meet – things really are switching up in 2019.

Now, in 2020, there’s a singing show which involves a panel of celebrity judges guessing who the ‘masked singer’ is – and this is like football team mascot get-up, not Mean Girls at Halloween…

Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is the host for the brand new show to ITV, but who are The Masked Singer judges?

The Masked Singer judges: Rita Ora

First up, globally-known singer Rita Ora, 29, is on the judging panel.

She’s got the pleasure, in 2020, of having to work out who is singing underneath the guise of ‘Fox’, ‘Duck’, ‘Hedgehog’ and more – we’re glad to see Rita’s skills put to good use.

Rita has had some mega-hits in her time including ‘RIP‘ and ‘Let You Love Me‘.

In 2012 Rita was a guest judge on The X Factor series 9 and in 2015 she was a coach on The Voice, so it’s safe to say she’s had some experience judging singing talent.

Jonathan Ross

TV and radio presenter Jonathan Ross, 59, is also a judge on The Masked Singer.

Likely to bring a whole lot of sarcasm and comedy to the show, Jonathan is well versed in pointing fun after hosting his own show, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross (now The Jonathan Ross Show), for 18 years.

Jonathan should be an expert when it comes to working out who’s who underneath the costumes as he’s renowned for hosting the biggest Halloween parties each year for all his celebrity friends with his wife Jane Goldman.

Davina McCall

TV presenting OG, Davina McCall, 52, is also up for some Masked Singer judging action.

The TV host has fronted tonnes of huge shows including Big Brother, The Million Pound Drop, The Jump, Long Lost Family and more.

In recent years Davina has put any non-gym goers to shame as she flaunts a ripped physique at the age of 52. She often shares her workouts and healthy meals on Instagram where she has 1.1 million followers.

Ken Jeong

Iconic actor Ken Jeong, 50, is the final celebrity on the judging panel for The Masked Singer’s debut in the UK.

Ken played Leslie Chow in The Hangover Films as well as Ben Chang in Community.

In 2018 Ken was a guest judge on America’s Got Talent and he’s got experience of The Masked Singer already as he was a judge on the panel on the US version of the show in 2019.

Ken, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Nick Cannon made up the American series’ judges.

