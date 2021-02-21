ITV: Who is Olly on Saturday Night Takeaway? Meet the guest announcer!











Who is Olly on Saturday Night Takeaway? He appeared on the first episode of the ITV show as a guest announcer. So, who is Olly and how many times did he change his outfit during the episode?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway kicked off on Saturday, February 20th 2021. The seventeenth series of the show featured celebrity guests including Harry and Jamie Redknapp, Gary Barlow, Fleur East, Prue Leith and more.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Olly on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Olly Alexander is Saturday Night Takeaway’s guest announcer for episode 1.

He’s 30 years old and hails from Harrogate, North Yorkshire. His mother is Vicki Thorton and they’ve both appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Olly is a musician and frontman of band Years and Years. Viewers may also recognise Olly from his role as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin, a five-part miniseries that aired on Channel 4 from January 22nd, 2021.

Olly’s band Years and Years

Pop-synth band Years and Years formed in 2010. The group was originally made up of five members but today Olly, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen make up the band.

Years and Years’ songs include Desire, King, Shine, If You’re Over Me, Sanctify and Worship.

The group has won many awards during their time including a GQ Award in 2018 for Best Live Act, BBC Sound of 2015 and a Silver Clef Award in 2019 for Best Group.

The band has also been nominated for Brit Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, British LGBT Awards and more.

Will Olly appear on Saturday Night Takeaway each week?

Saturday Night Takeaway isn’t the first TV show that Olly has made a guest appearance on. He was also a guest judge on The Voice in 2020 where he helped Jennifer Hudson coach her team.

Olly has also acted in TV series including Skins and films such as Great Expectations and The Riot Club. He also featured in BBC Three’s 2017 documentary Olly Alexander: Growing Up Gay.

Olly won’t appear on Saturday Night Takeaway every week. The guest announcer for episode 2 is Gordon Ramsay, while the guests for further episodes are yet to be announced.

Follow Olly on Instagram @ollyyears where he has around 640k followers. He’s also on Twitter @alexander_olly with around 275k.

