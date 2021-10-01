How long has Izzi been with Grant? Goggleboxer's love life explored











Izzy and Ellie Warner have been commentating on TV shows since 2015 on Channel 4’s Gogglebox. Viewers have got to know the sisters as well as many more of the regulars on Gogglebox such as The Malones, The Siddiquis, Giles and Mary, Jenny and Lee and more.

While fans of the show love to see their favourite families on Gogglebox, little is known about the cast’s private lives. Let’s find out more about Izzi Warner and her partner, Grant.

Screenshot: Gogglebox 2021 – Channel 4

Who are Izzi and Ellie?

Gogglebox provides viewers with a glimpse into sisters Izzi and Ellie Warner’s lives.

The duo hail from Leeds and have been on the Channel 4 show since season 6. Husband and wife David and Shirley Griffiths were another Gogglebox duo to join the show in the same year.

Ellie is 29 years old, while Izzi is younger at 26 years old.

Read More: Where is Down Hall Hotel? Bake Off location explored

Izzi and Grant’s relationship

Goggleboxer Izzi has been in a relationship with boyfriend Grant for many years according to Heart. We can assume that the pair have been together at least six years since Ellie and Izzi joined Gogglebox.

Together, they have two children, a six-year-old son named Bobby and a daughter, Bessie Rose, who was born in 2020.

While Grant doesn’t appear on the sofa alongside Izzi, the Channel 4 star often shares anecdotes about their relationship with sister Ellie on the show.

Sexy Beasts Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 5429 Sexy Beasts Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bKJOsy3Kf18/hqdefault.jpg 874428 874428 center 22403

Izzi and Grant on Instagram

While Izzi rarely posts her private life to the ‘gram, she does sometimes let her followers in on what she’s been up to with her family. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself with her two children at a baptism and wrote: “…Absolutely loving being back at all the family occasions we’ve missed so much…“

Judging by Izzi’s IG page, she and Grant have gone on many trips abroad together. The couple is tagged in Las Vegas and more!

Follow Izzi on Instagram @izziwarner where she has 300k followers. Ellie is also on IG @ellie__warner with 360,000.

See Also: Is Married at First Sight’s Tayah pregnant with Adam?

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 FRIDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK