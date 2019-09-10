Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

Comedian Jack Whitehall recently dropped season 3 of his Netflix show Travels With My Father in September 2019.

This time around, Jack takes on the glitzy and glamorous life of Las Vegas with partner in crime, or “daddy” as Jack calls him, Micheal Whitehall by his side.

But have you ever wondered how the Whitehall’s got so wealthy? Find out everything you need to know about Micheal Whitehall’s earnings and son Jack’s net worth here.

How much money does Michael Whitehall make?

Many people know Micheal Whitehall for his series Travels with My Father where he travels the globe alongside his son Jack.

The pair have made three series of the hilarious Netflix show, and now Micheal is branching out on his own to star in ITV’s Hard To Please OAPs.

His regular television appearances are likely earning him a tidy sum, as well as his work as an author, producing three successful books about his star-studded career.

For the majority of his career, Micheal worked behind the scenes on TV, forming two production companies, Havahall Pictures with Nigel Havers in 1988, and Whitehall Films in 1998.

The companies produced successful shows such as Bertie and Elizabeth, Noah’s Ark, The Good Guys and A Perfect Hero.

He also worked as a theatrical agent and represented top actors including Judi Dench, Colin Firth and Richard E Grant, so we can imagine over the years he certainly made a bob or two.

Micheal Whitehall: Net worth

It is estimated that Micheal Whitehall is worth a staggering £10 million.

Combining his recent earnings as a TV star alongside his son Jack, and his work as a successful producer and agent over the years, it is clear that Micheal Whitehall has done well for himself.

Jack Whitehall: Net worth

Jack may not have a net worth as big as “daddy’s” but there is a lot more to come from the popular and internationally-recognised comedian/actor.

Jack may seem hip, young and spritely because of his energetic character but the 32-year-old been on our TV screens for over 10 years.

From Dead Meat to sell-out stand-up comedy shows, Jack has done just about it all in media at a young age. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack has a net worth of £3 million with a hefty fortune to inherit in the future.

