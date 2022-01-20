Get to know Too Hot to Handle’s Jackson Mawhinney and his parents











Jackson Mawhinney is a late addition to Too Hot to Handle season 3. The handsome British chap waltzes onto ‘Paradise Island’ in episode 6 and has eyes for both Olga and Izzy.

South African hunk Gerrie and London lad Jackson arrive as newbies on Too Hot to Handle, much to the girls’ surprise. There’s nothing like a bit of healthy competition when it comes to reality dating shows and the newcomers on the show always seem to stir things up a tad. So, let’s find out more about Jackson Mawhinney.

Meet Jackson Mawhinney from Too Hot to Handle

Strolling onto the sand, shirtless and ready to mingle with the single ladies, Jackson arrived in episode 6 of the 2022 series.

Jackson hails from London and said that he’s a “big fan of women and they’re a fan of me“.

Oozing confidence, Jackson added: “If I like something, I don’t see why I shouldn’t go for it“.

Right from the word go, it seemed that Olga and Izzy had an interest in Jackson.

Who are Jackson’s parents?

Jackson said during Too Hot To Handle that he “comes from a traditional family” and that his mother is a politician and his father is a judge.

His real name is Matthew, rather than Jackson, and his parents are Baroness Patricia Scotland and Richard Mawhinney.

According to Jackson on Too Hot To Handle, when it comes to who he wants to bring home to mum and dad, he “likes a good bum” and someone who “backs herself“.

Meet Jackson on Instagram

When it comes to what the Too Hot To Handle star does for work, he revealed on the show that he worked in fashion, used to model and designs clothes.

His love of fashion and modelling career is apparent from Jackson’s Instagram page @jacksonmawhinney.

He has over 5k followers and includes all kinds of photos on his page including travel snaps, photos with his parents, modelling pics and much more!

