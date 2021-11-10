Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff's net worth explored











TLC show Little People, Big World first launched back in 2006. The reality show follows the lives of the Roloff family who have spent many years running a pumpkin farm in Oregon.

Amy and Matt Roloff are the mother and father of the family. Together they have four children, Zach, Molly, Jacob and Jeremy Roloff. The family has experienced lots of changes over the years and in 2021, Amy is getting remarried. Here’s a look at former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff’s net worth…

Screenshot: A Mom’s Love | Little People, Big World

Meet Jacob

Jacob Roloff is 24 years old. He was born in Oregon on January 17th, 1997.

He is a former cast member on Little People, Big World. However, he hasn’t appeared on the show for many seasons. While Zach and his family do still feature on the TLC show, the rest of the siblings look to have opted out of filming.

Jacob is married to Isabel Rock and together they travel the USA by van. The couple has a YouTube channel called ‘The Roaming Roloffs’ with over 7k subscribers. Jacob and Isabel tied the knot in 2018.

Read More: Little People, Big World How old is Chris Marek?

What does Jacob do for a living?

Given that Jacob doesn’t appear on the TLC show with his family, some viewers may wonder what he does to earn money.

He’s an author and has released books such as Verbing and Out To See. Jacob isn’t the first member of his family to take to writing as his brother Jeremy and his sister in law Audrey released Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love in 2021.

It isn’t confirmed whether Jacob has a job, but he may make money via social media. He has hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and 345k followers on Instagram @jacobroloff45.

His wife also writes on her IG page that she’s an “artist and writer“. Isabel has 126k followers.

First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! BridTV 3325 First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/slJTlmSPf7Q/hqdefault.jpg 821535 821535 center 22403

Jacob Roloff’s net worth explored

Although Jacob doesn’t appear on LPBW in 2021, he’s still close with his family. As per his IG page, he attended his mum’s wedding to Chris Marek.

Jacob’s net worth is reportedly $300k in 2021. He appeared on the TLC show for nine seasons, but Jacob has previously expressed some negativity in relation to his payment for appearing on the series.

Back in 2015 he took to Twitter and said: “Man I wish it didn’t feel like I was getting f***ed out of the money from the show that was my childhood right now.”

However, Jacob, nor his family, have commented on what the Tweet meant since. In 2021, he appears to be happy on Instagram and is soon going to welcome a baby boy with his wife.

See Also: Why did Zach and Tori Roloff move to Washington?

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK