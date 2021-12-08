Get to know Jah from TLC’s The Family Chantel











The Family Chantel is a TLC spin-off show that follows the lives of Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett from 90 Day Fiancé. The 90 Day couple were the first room the franchise to have their own spin-off show. The Family Chantel features both Chantel and Pedro’s families.

The TLC show is onto its third season in 2021 and Chantel’s sister, Winter, faces a lot of relationship highs and lows. So, let’s find out more about Jah from The Family Chantel, is he still Winter’s fiancé?

Who is Jah from The Family Chantel?

Jah is a cast member on TLC’s The Family Chantel.

He follows The Church of the Nazarene and is Chantel’s sister, Winter’s, boyfriend.

He’s a father of two and has a son and a daughter. Winter’s family weren’t particularly impressed with Jah and he also hid the fact that he had a son from Winter for years which has caused the couple many issues.

Jah and Winter on the TLC show

Jah is introduced to viewers as Winter Everett’s boyfriend on The Family Chantel.

The couple has been together since Winter was in her late teens. Jah proposed to Winter in an escape room on the 2021 series, however, as per the latest episode of The Family Chantel, the couple broke up and Winter has moved back in with her family.

Jah and Winter had been together for six years and many fans felt sorry for Winter as she had to part ways with Jah’s daughter who she’d grown close to.

Are Jah and Winter still together in 2021?

The Family Chantel couple Jah and Winter have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship.

This season looks no different for the couple as Jah proposed in the winter, but as of Monday, December 6th’s episode, Winter is living back at home with her family.

At the time of writing Jaha and Winter have split, there’s no sign of him on Winter’s Instagram page. However, given the nature of their relationship, who knows if they may rekindle?

