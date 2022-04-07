Jake and Rae gave their exes The Ultimatum before following each other on IG













The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a brand new Netflix series that launched on the streaming service on April 6th. Following the success of Love Is Blind, the creators thought up another social experiment, but this time for couples on the brink of marriage.

Six couples put their relationships to the ultimate test on the Netflix show. They’re leaving behind their old relationships to live with someone else’s partner for three weeks. At the end of the experiment, will they marry their original partners or move on with someone new? Let’s find out more about where Jake and Rae from The Ultimatum are now…

Who is Jake Cunningham?

Jake Cunningham was cast on Netflix’s The Ultimatum with his partner April Marie Melohn.

April was the one to give Jake an ultimatum as she’s keen to get married and have kids as soon as possible.

Former Marine Jake is 26 years old and chose to move in with Rae Williams for the three-week trial marriage.

The Ultimatum: Meet Rae

Rae Williams is 24 years old and can often be seen taking snaps in Austin, Texas, as per her Instagram page.

She is one of the cast members on The Ultimatum and appears on the show alongside her partner, Zay Wilson.

Rae spends three weeks with Jake in a trial marriage, before deciding whether she wants to marry her original partner, Zay, her new partner, Jake, or leave alone as a single woman instead.

Jake and Rae follow each other on Instagram

Jake and Rae spent time together in a trial marriage on The Ultimatum.

During their Ultimatum journey, Jake and Rae met each other’s parents and also had to have drinks with each other’s exes. Both Rae’s ex, Zay, and Jake’s ex, April, admitted to still loving them during the show.

Despite their relationship status since the show being under wraps as it’s still currently airing, the two are following each other on Instagram.

Jake can be found on IG with over 4.5K followers @itsjakecunningham and Rae is also on Instagram @rae.williams with 16.7K followers.

At current, both Jake and Rae both have Instagram posts of themselves and they’ve also promoted the show, but they haven’t posted any snaps together to the ‘gram.

