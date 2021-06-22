Love Island: How old is Jake Cornish? Age, Instagram and celebrity crush!











It’s official! Love Island is back in 2021 with a fresh batch of new Islanders. Ready for a sizzling summer of fun, we have Hugo, Faye, Shannon, Sharon, Kaz and co!

Viewers may as well prepare for tears, tantrums, shock twists, awkward pairings and savage dumpings as the seventh season of the ITV show kicks off on Monday, June 28th at 9 pm.

Screenshot: Love Island contestants 2021 – ITV Press

Introducing Jake Cornish!

Love Island season 7 contestant Jake Cornish is a water engineer who hails from Weston-super-Mare.

Judging by his Instagram page, Jake loves to spend a lot of time in the gym – after all those pecs aren’t going to grow themselves!

Follow the Love Islander @jakecornish7 where he currently has over 12k followers.

Jake Cornish: Age

Jake is 24 years old and has previously been in a relationship for seven years!

Speaking to ITV, Jake said that when lockdown hit he was single, so he’s now ready to take the opportunity to meet someone by the horns and get loved-up again.

Any blonde-haired beauties on the show should look out as Jake states that he usually goes for blondes but “the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you“.

Who is Jake’s celebrity crush?

Given Jake’s preference of a blonde-haired gal, it makes sense that he’d have a celebrity crush on former TOWIE star Billie Faiers.

Speaking to ITV, he said: “She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush.”

It’s safe to say that Billie is firmly off the market with her husband Greg Shepherd, but there are lots of girls headed for the Love Island villa that Jake will almost certainly fall for.

The ladies going into Love Island 2021 that have been announced so far include Kaz Kamwi, Chloe Burrows, Sharon Gaffka, Liberty Poole, Shannon Singh and Faye Winter.

In-keeping with his TOWIE crush, Jake clearly is a man who looks after himself. Just one glimpse at his IG page is enough to take note of Jake’s tan, hair, teeth, shirts and obligatory pool party photos.

