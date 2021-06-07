The Bachelorette: What is James Bonsall's job? Meet the surprise cast member on Instagram!











Season 17 of The Bachelorette is officially here. The dating show airs on ABC from June 7th at 8 pm ET. Thirty men are prepared to sweep Katie Thurston off her feet and live happily ever after. So, let’s find out more about one of the men – James Bonsall: Job to Instagram and more!

Twenty-nine men have already been revealed, but the show also features a surprise entrance from James. In the episode preview, Katie looks very shocked to see a man emerging from a supersized gift box. Whether she and James hit it off is another story…

Who is James Bonsall?

James Bonsall is one of the 30 men taking part in The Bachelorette season 17.

He comes from New York originally but currently resides in San Diego, California.

As per a 2016 IG post, James has New Zealand citizenship as his father grew up in Auckland. James was born in London, England but must have later moved to the USA.

The Bachelorette star turns 31 years old in 2021 and makes his reality TV debut on June 7th by saying to Katie Thurston “I’m looking for the Bachelorette“.

Blonde-haired, blue-eyed and very tanned James goes up against 29 other men in a bid to win Katie’s heart during the show. The Bachelorette will see Katie go on many dates and eliminate the potential partners until there is just one man remaining.

James Bonsall’s job explored

As per James’ LinkedIn page, he works for a software company called Paycor.

Bonsall attended the State University of New York Cortland and graduated with a degree in sports management in 2013.

He’s had some different jobs throughout his working life including working as an account executive and a sales manager.

Is James on Instagram?

Yes, James Bonsall is on Instagram as @jamesbonsall_ with almost 3,000 followers.

Judging by his IG page, James is clearly super into fitness and often posts photos and videos of himself pre, during and post workout!

He looks to be someone who travels a lot, spends lots of time with friends and James also looks to be a dog lover. On March 12th 2021, he posted an adorable photo of his pet bulldog to the ‘gram.

