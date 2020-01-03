Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty have reopened their Southend pier cafe for another series of Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.

Episode 1 of series 7 kicks off tonight (Friday, January 3rd) on Channel 4 with special guest Mary Berry, who certainly doesn’t need any help in the kitchen.

The 2020 series is set to see a variety of celebrities in the cafe including Amir Khan, Ant and Dec, Claudia Winkleman, Mel B, comedians Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett and Jack Dee. Susan Sarandon, Taron Egerton and Saoirse Ronan are also set to appear on the series.

But is that cool café on the end of Southend Pier real, and can you dine there?

Can You Eat at Jamie and Jimmy’s Café?

Kind of…

Guests are invited to dine on the Channel 4 series, which is filmed at the end of the Southend pier in a little cafe.

Of course, applications for Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast 2019-2020 are now closed, meaning you the missed the opportunity to try out some of Jamie Oliver’s goodies.

However, the series will likely return next year, and you can submit your interest to [email protected] for a chance of dining.

Jamie and Jimmy’s Café – Southend Pier

Unfortunately, you cannot visit Jamie and Jimmy’s Southend Pier café at any time.

The cafe is not open for regular business. It only opens for two weeks of the year for filming of the series. It was closed to the public in 2013.

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast 2019-2020

Jamie and Jimmy Friday Night Feast series 7 will air every Friday night on Channel 4, at 8 pm.

The first episode of the 11-part-series, featuring Mary Berry, starts on Friday, January 3rd 2020.

