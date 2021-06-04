Celebrity Gogglebox 2021: Who are Jamie and Micah? Meet the former pro footballers!











Jamie and Micah are two new additions to Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021. Let’s get to know more about the duo who are ready to comment on the nation’s favourite TV moments alongside Nick Grimshaw, Shaun Ryder, Mo Gilligan and more.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns for a third series from Friday, June 4th 2021. Familiar faces such as Denise Van Outen and her husband, Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth, Maureen Lipman and Sunetra Sarker are back on Channel 4 on Friday nights.

Season 3 comes with a variety of newbies, too, including Lorraine Kelly, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher, Clara Amfo, Clare Balding and Spice Girls’ Melanie C!

Jamie and Micah join Celebrity Gogglebox

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards are one of a new batch of pairs to join Channel 4 favourite – Celebrity Gogglebox – in 2021.

The sporting duo both hail from the north of England and have spent time working together before on Sky Sports.

Now, its time for Jamie and Micah to swap the shirts and trousers for cosy loungewear on the famous Gogglebox sofa!

The pair will have to watch all kinds of TV shows including The Masked Dancer, Friends: The Reunion, Jurassic Park, Secret Crush, Bake Off: The Professionals and much more.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Jamie Carragher?

Jamie Carragher is a 43-year-old former professional football player.

He spent 17 years playing for Liverpool FC and retired in 2013.

Jamie has been married to Nicola Hart since 2005 and together they have two children, Mia and James.

Today, he works as a football pundit. He also has a podcast called ‘The Greatest Game‘ which was launched in October 2019. Follow Jamie on Instagram @23_carra where he has 1.5m followers already!

Channel 4: Who is Micah Richards?

Micah Richards, is 32 years old and hails from Birmingham.

He made his football debut in 2005 and spent the majority of his career playing for Manchester City FC. Today he also works as a football pundit for the BBC and Sky Sports. Micah also writes a column for Mail Sport.

By the looks of things, Gogglebox is just the beginning for Micah. In 2021, he will star alongside Roy Keane in TV series Road To Wembley.

Find Micah on Instagram @micahrichards with 420k followers.

