Season 17 of Made in Chelsea finally saw Jamie Laing ask out Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo following weeks of will-they-won’t-they drama.

The storyline has led fans to ask millions of questions about the relationship over the 2019 season. Despite fans’ beliefs that they would fizzle out or fall through, the pair seem stronger than ever!

But with a new season of Made in Chelsea on the horizon and Jamie Laing confirmed for an appearance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, there are some questioning if the couple will last.

Here’s everything we know from what has been said both on and off the Channel 4 show and since filming wrapped up.

April: The tabloids kick-started the gossip

The tabloid newspapers kick-started the gossip surrounding Habbs and Jamie with The Sun leaking that ‘Jamie and Habbs had been having a secret fling’ following his break-up with Heloise Agostinelli.

Reportedly, the romance between the pair has also caused a massive issue with Habbs’s ex, Sam Thompson. According to The Sun, an insider told them:

Sam (Thompson) has been left devastated by Jamie’s actions. They’ve been close friends for years and Jamie knows how heartbroken Sam was when Habbs finished with him.

So Jamie and Habbs are going to go there after she’s was with Sam 😩 what a mate! #MadeInChelsea — Stephy (@donkeysteph1) May 20, 2019

Habbs should have been massively off limits – but instead he’s been hooking up with her behind Sam’s back which has really shocked their entire friendship group.

May: Jamie Laing and Habbs explain they’re not dating

During an episode on The M.I.C Drop in mid-May, Jamie Laing decided to breach the subject of his potential relationship with Sophie Habboo.

Habbs was also in the studio and she hit out at the tabloid newspapers’ coverage, which claimed that they had hooked up.

Jamie said:

The problem is that in the press, things have come out like ‘Sam Thompson feel betrayed because Sophie Habboo are dating’. And that’s pretty awkward, it gets a lot of people upset. my ex-girlfriend is upset (Heloise Agostinelli), Sam’s upset, Habbs’s friends are upset.

The article said that Sophie and I are dating, and that’s not true. I reached out to Sam and spoke to him and explained the situation but I haven’t heard from him since. So it’s obviously a tricky scenario to deal with cus’ I haven’t heard from him.

June: F*ck it, let’s just date!

With Sam Thompson refusing to speak to Jamie and Habbs’s friends deserting her one by one, the pair decided that keeping their romance under wraps couldn’t actually get any worse.

In the final two episodes of Made in Chelsea 2019 (episode 12 and 13), the lovers agree to go on a date and to explore their relationship further, rather than force themselves to remain in the friend-zone.

Hooray for love!

Late June/July: Jamie Laing and Habbs are still dating?

The final Made in Chelsea episode saw confirmation that Jamie and Habbs were dating.

However, filming is wrapped up 2/3 weeks before it actually goes to air.

Fortunately, during a real-time MIC podcast on June 18th, the pair confirmed that they were not only still dating but leaning towards the ‘exclusive’ stage.

Dialogue from the podcast reads:

Habbs: “Well, when you hang out with somebody, you’re dating them right?”

Proudlock: “How many dates have you guys now been on?”

Jamie: “We’ve been on a lot of dates”

Proudlock: “So you guys are exclusive, I like that.”

They laugh

Jamie: “Yeah”

Proudlock: “Well you hear that people, they’re exclusive. They are seeing no one else bar themselves”

Jamie: “Hey, I am happy man, I’ll say it right here, Habbs I think you’re great.”

August/September

After a summer of dating and partying at festivals such as Glastonbury, Jamie and Habbs will face a more challenging descent into autumnal dating as Jamie has signed up to Strictly Come Dancing 2019!

The BBC show has become synonymous with splitting up couples and we all saw what it did to reality power couple Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson earlier this year… not pretty.

It hasn’t seemed to both Habbs as she told Digital Spy she was still very happy with Jamie, and Jamie’s Strictly appearance was not going to bother her.

Jamie even addressed the ‘Strictly curse’ concerns on his podcast and said:

The Strictly curse is where you dance with your dance partner, get really close to them… I think that’s what happened to Seann Walsh. So many people have got with their Strictly dancers. I will still be seeing Habboo, I’m not going to start kissing my dancer!

Looks like this Chelsea boy is staying loyal!

What do the fans say?

Fans have been pretty damn fickle when it comes to their relationship saga.

When the news first dropped, there was shock, outrage and disgust on Twitter. People just couldn’t get their heads around the two friends suddenly becoming intimate lovers.

I don't think u guys realise how pissed off I'm gonna be if Jamie asks out Habbs #MadeInChelsea — kris (@Krishughesx) May 20, 2019

However, having seen both of the MIC cast members act genuine and honest about their feelings, it looks like team Habbs and Jamie have won over the public.

What started as a gross ‘you can’t do that’ relationship has ended up a beautiful and truthful forbidden love story.

Had issues with Habbs before but I think she learned from that situation. I really believe her and Jamie would do great as a couple #MadeInChelsea — Georgina Whittaker (@lovelypurple1) June 10, 2019

