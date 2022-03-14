Jane Lynch doesn’t have kids but her wife and furbabies bring her Glee













The character of Sue Sylvester is one of Glee‘s most memorable and the actress who plays her has comedic talent that has seen her appear in some blockbuster movies including Role Models and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Jane Lynch is a star of the screen and stage and 2022 sees her as the host of NBC’s The Weakest Link.

Many Weakest Link fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Jane as the show’s host with one writing that she’s “in her element“. The actress has received many awards during her career including Emmys and Golden Globes, she’s also got a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. It’s safe to say that she’s well-accomplished career-wise, but less is known about her family life, so let’s find out more about whether Jane Lynch has a daughter…

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars | Trailer | BBC BridTV 8932 Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yjIjUT1aoDw/hqdefault.jpg 972087 972087 center 22403

Get to know the Weakest Link host

Returning to NBC in 2022, Jane Lynch is the host of The Weakest Link.

She was born in Illinois in 1960, making her 62 years old in 2022.

As well as Glee, Jane Lynch is best known for appearing in Two and a Half Men, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and she’s also voiced animated characters in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Wreck-It Ralph and more.

OMG: Hannah Brauer has Byron Baes fans totally confused at her accent

Does Jane Lynch have a daughter?

No, Jane Lynch doesn’t have children. But, she was married to Lara Embry from 2010 until 2014 and was stepmother to her two daughters, Chase and Haden.

Jane obviously formed a bond with her stepdaughters. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Jane said: “My greatest pleasure is Haden, my stepdaughter, I am surprised how much love you feel and how you would do anything for your children.“

She writes in her Instagram bio: “A barren woman” and also took to Twitter in 2021 writing: “I am a barren woman. Perhaps the last person you should listen to about child rearing. But if I had little ones these days, I’d raise them on Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.“

Jane Lynch’s family life explored

Following her divorce from Lara Embry in 2014, Jane went on to marry Jennifer Cheyne in 2021. After being partners for some time, Jennifer and Jane tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California.

Judging by Jane’s Instagram page, she and Jennifer live together and have a fair amount of pets.

Jane often posts photos of her pets and her wife. In 2020, she snapped a pic of Jennifer and their dog, Mildred, captioning it: “Mildred and Jennifer upon an afternoon in December.”

Jennifer can also be found on Instagram where she shows just as much love for Mildred and Jane @jennifercheyne7.

NO WAY: Gabby Barrett didn’t win American Idol in 2018 but she rakes in cash now

WATCH THE WEAKEST LINK ON NBC SUNDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK