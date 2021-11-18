Are Jason and Lindsey from Winter House together or is she dating Carl?











Bravo’s Winter House officially launched on October 20th, 2021. Combining the cast of Summer House and Southern Charm could seem like a potential recipe for disaster, but what could possible go wrong on the slopes of Stowe, Vermont? Winter House features a cast list including Kyle Cook, Paige DeSorbo, Austen Kroll and more!

Winter House has seen romance blossom between many of the housemates, but the show has also seen feuds form due to some relationships. So, let’s find out more about Jason and Lindsey from Winter House – are they together or is she dating Carl Radke?

Meet Jason from Winter House

Hailing from Rochester, New York, Jason was a newcomer to the reality TV scene in 2021 on Winter House.

The model appeared to win Lindsay over on the show after feeding her a sandwich. He looks to be bringing an air of calm to the Winter House, which, given the other cast mates can often be chaos.

Find Jason on Instagram where he has 6.5k followers @jasoncameron13.

Winter House: Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard is no stranger to reality TV as she has previously been a cast member on Summer House.

The 35-year-old famously dated Stephen Traversie while on Summer House. More of her exes include Everett Weston, Carl Radke, Luke Gulbranson and Austen Kroll (kind of).

Find New Yorker Lindsay on Instagram @lindshubbs where she has 389k followers.

Jason and Lindsay from Winter House

During Winter House season 1, episode 5, Jason and Lindsay can be seen sharing a bed. While on the 17-day vacation, the pair did form a relationship and dated in the outside world following the show as per ET Online in October, 2021.

However, following an Instagram post of Lindsay and Carl Radke, it appears that she may have moved on from Jason onto Carl.

In Fall 2021, both Carl and Lindsay have taken to Instagram to share posts featuring themselves together. Speaking to ET Online, Lindsay said that it’s “all love and support” when it comes to her and Carl and Carl said: “Obviously, we’re very tight. … We’re in a good place.“

