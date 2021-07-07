Chopped: Who is Jay Abrams? Get to know the chef on Instagram!











There’s nothing like a good cooking contest to get stuck into and Chopped is a series that has recently given us two spin-off series – Chopped 420 and Chopped Next Gen!

Chopped first launched on Food Network in 2009, now the heat is turning up in 2021 as the show’s spin-offs air. Redefining the culinary landscape, a number of chefs go up against one another to win $10,000.

Meet chef Jay Abrams

Jay Abrams describes himself in his IG bio as a “Chef, Painter, Traveljunky, and Outdoor Enthusiast” who finds himself in “Vancouver, Colorado and California“.

Jay was born in Denver but now resides in San Francisco.

As per his Food Network bio, Jay is not only passionate about food but loves running and cycling too.

He often takes to Instagram to share photos of himself and his long-term partner Denise as well as many scenic snaps and food appreciation posts.

Jay Abrams on Chopped

Chef Jay Abrams was once a contestant on Chopped.

As per IMDb, the chef starred in the 2016 series Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay: Part 1 as well as episodes in 2020 – Beat Bobby Flay: Battle 4 and Beat Bobby Flay: Finale Fight.

As per ChefsFeed, Jay has appeared on Chopped two times and “won the first and made it to the end of the champions round.”

Jay’s cheffing career explored

Looking at Jay Abram’s LinkedIn page, he has been in the cooking game a long time!

He completed chef training at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Portland in 2006 and went onto become a sous chef based in Napa Valley.

From 2009-2012, Jay worked as a sous chef before moving on to become chef de cuisine at Presidio Social Club in San Francisco in 2012.

Following this, he worked at Bi-Rite Family of Businesses from 2015-2019, then as a chef at Off the Grid for just over two years. Now, Jay works as an executive chef for Compass Group as of April 2021.

ChefsFeed He said: “I began at 15 as a butcher assistant and worked my way up through the ranks. I cooked all through college and then went to culinary school. Found myself in Napa 9 years ago as a sous chef then worked my way up to executive chef in SF.“

