Who is Jay DeMarcus from Growing Up Chrisley? Music career and IG











Todd Chrisley and his family are at the center of USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. Airing since 2014, the Chrisley kids have been raised on reality TV and now, they have their own show – Growing Up Chrisley.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley are the main cast members on Growing Up Chrisley. But, the show also features the rest of the family including Grayson, Nanny Faye, Chloe, and guest stars such as Jay DeMarcus. So, let’s find out more about Jay…

Screenshot: Chrisley Knows Best | Season 5, Episode 13: Todd and Chase Play Golf Against Jay Demarcus

Who is Jay DeMarcus?

On April 26th, 1971, Jay DeMarcus was born Stanley Wayne DeMarcus Jr in Columbus, Ohio.

He’s a songwriter, producer, musician and a member of country rock band Rascal Flatts.

The Rascal Flatts were founded in 2000 and Jay’s bandmates include vocalist Gary LeVox and guitarist Joe Don Rooney.

Read More: Chase and Elliott’s kombucha brewing business explored

Jay DeMarcus’ family explored

Jay is married and has two children. He, his wife and kids Madeline and Dylan all star in their TV show, DeMarcus Family Rules.

In past seasons of Chrisley Knows Best, Jay and his family have been cast members.

His wife, Allison Alderson, once helped Savannah Chrisley out with her love life. She also guided Savannah in her pageant training.

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

Meet Jay on Instagram

Jay can be found on Instagram @jaydemarcus with 100k followers. He also has a further 100k followers on Twitter @JayDeMarcus.

His wife, former beauty queen Allison, is also on Instagram with over 61k followers @allisondemarcus, Allison is 44 years old and hails from Jackson, Tennessee.

Both Jay and Allison take to the ‘gram to share adorable photos of their family. In July 2021, Jay shared a cute throwback photo of him and his wife.

Judging by Jay’s social media channels, he and the Chrisley’s are very close. On a September 2021 post, Chase wrote: “Signature” on Jay’s selfie.

Jay appears to post regularly to Instagram and often includes photos of his pets, work projects, family and food.

See Also: Get to know Chrisley Knows Best star Nic Kerdiles

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM AND GROWING UP CHRISLEY AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK