Jay Smith's marriage didn't last 90 Days, but Kayla O’Brien may be the one













More often than not, the couples who appear on 90 Day Fiancé are in for an emotional rollercoaster ride. After meeting online, the cast members on the show attempt to make their relationships work out in real life. 90 Day Fiancé season 6 couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith tied the knot after meeting in Jamaica but things didn’t pan out particularly well for the TLC stars.

Throwing it back to 2019, Ashley and Jay appeared very much in love. But, three years on and things are totally different. Jay moved on with Kayla O’Brien, so, let’s find out more about where the 90 Day Fiancé couple is in 2022.

90 Day Fiancé: Meet Jay and Ashley

90 Day Fiancé season 6 featured Jay Smith and mom-of-two Ashley Martson.

Jay, 20, and Ashley, 31, met in Jamacia when Ashley was on holiday attending a friend’s wedding. They connected online and continued a long-distance relationship for some time.

Jay then moved to the USA into Ashley’s house and initially, Ashley said it felt “incredible” but Jay had his doubts about living with a woman.

Ashley and Jay took their relationship to the next stage by getting married, but a few days after their ceremony, Ashley found out that Jay had joined a dating app and was talking to other women.

Twenty-year-old Jay revealed on the show that his father is a “gyalis, who picks up girls often” and added: “that’s just our genes“.

Kayla and Jay hit it off

After the dating app drama, Ashley and Jay’s marriage fell apart and the two separated in 2020 and were officially divorced in 2021.

Jay moved on with new girlfriend Kayla O’Brien but, in true 90 Day Fiancé style, their relationship didn’t come without its drama.

As per Monsters and Critics in 2021, Ashley said that Kayla was a “homewrecker” and on social media, the two women publicly argued.

90 Day Fiancé: Kayla and Jay’s relationship explored

Jay and Kayla had quite the on-again-off-again relationship to start with, but in 2021, Monsters and Critics reported that Kayla and Jay were Instagram official and living together.

Judging by Kayla and Jay’s Instagram pages in 2022, the two haven’t posted to Instagram together for over a year.

Jay’s Instagram page is purely tattoo-related as he runs a tattoo shop and works as an artist. But, Kayla’s solo IG posts often leave her following asking what happened between her and Jay. Looking at Jay’s IG page, he’s very much work-focused in 2022.

