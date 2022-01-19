Jaz from Too Hot To Handle is a fashion designer and entrepreneur











Cue Lana’s shocking announcements and deductions of thousands of dollars as Too Hot To Handle is back! The Netflix series returned for a third season on January 19th, 2022. There’s a whole new bunch of sexy singletons who have to refrain from getting too up close and personal with each other in season 3.

The cast members on the Netflix show believe that they’re on a regular reality TV show but, unbeknownst to them, they’re actually swearing themselves into a sex ban while they’re on the series. The fourth contestant to waltz into ‘Pleasure Island’ was Jaz who describes herself as “classy and sassy“, so let’s get to know Jaz from Too Hot To Handle a little more.

Too Hot To Handle: Meet Jaz

Jazlyn Holloway, AKA Jaz, is 25 years old and hails from Virginia in the USA.

She revealed in her intro on Too Hot To Handle that she’s a “sucker for a bad boy” and has tonnes of guys in her DM’s.

Jaz was instantly attracted to 23-year-old Texan Truth, but whether things develop between them, viewers will have to wait and see…

The Too Hot To Handle star is a businesswoman

Besides having the great smile, she spoke of, and being super “cute”, Jaz is also an entrepreneur.

At 5 foot 9, she’s both a model and a fashion designer, and as per her Netflix bio, Jaz’s dad was in the military and she calls herself a “military brat”.

Judging by her businesses and work ethic that must go with running one, Jaz has high standards for herself, so whichever partner thinks they’re good enough should hope to meet her high expectations, too.

Meet Jaz on Instagram

Jaz can be found on Instagram with 8.7k followers at the time of writing @jazkills.

She writes in her IG bio: “Some call it boujie, I call it being that girl.”

Jazlyn also includes links to her cosmetic brand and clothing company in her Instagram bio. Jaz has a luxury loungewear brand and a vegan cosmetics brand that she appears to model herself.

