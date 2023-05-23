Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are becoming fixtures on the red carpet, where the ‘stunning’ bride-to-be has been comfortable since her years working as a young reporter in LA.

On May 22, 2023, news broke that the Amazon billionaire has taken a step forward in his relationship with Emmy-winning reporter Lauren Sanchez.

The couple, who have been dating for five years, are newly engaged. They have been sunning themselves on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru, as they cruise around the Mediterranean. Their next destination is the shores of Cannes. The couple are hitting up one of the most important events in Hollywood’s calendar: the Cannes Film Festival. Looking right at home by her fiancé’s side and mingling with the entertainment industry’s VIPs, it might not surprise that Lauren has been gracing red carpets for decades.

Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Young Lauren Sanchez made a splash in early red carpet appearances

Starting out as a young reporter working in Los Angeles, Lauren Sanchez found success on the city’s KCOP-TV. She was named anchor on the network’s UPN 13 News in 1999. At this point in her career, Lauren had already been dating some celebrity faces, bringing the young reporter into the media spotlight.

In 1996, Lauren met former football star Anthony Miller while covering that year’s Super Bowl. She dated the Denver Broncos star for four years, with the couple even getting engaged. But by the early 2000s, they had split. It was around the time they broke up that Lauren struck up a relationship with Tony Gonzalez, an NFL Hall of Famer. They welcomed a son together, Nikko, in 2001.

But it was her year-long relationship with actor Henry Simmons that saw Lauren dotted all over the red carpet. The couple started dating in 2002 and often attended high-profile events and awards ceremonies together. Lauren was briefly engaged to the NYPD Blue star before they broke off their relationship one year in.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos become red carpet regulars

Jeff Bezos and his bride-to-be got off to quite a scandalous start. The couple met in 2016, introduced by talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Lauren’s then-husband and a friend of Jeff’s. Lauren had been married to the talent agent since 2005, sharing two children with him.

Jeff and Lauren were both married when their relationship started, as the Amazon billionaire was married to MacKenzie Scott and Lauren to Patrick Whitesell. News of Jeff and Lauren’s relationship broke in 2019. They both separated from their partners after news of their relationship went public.

As such, the early years of Jeff and Lauren’s relationship saw the couple shy from public events. However, recent months have seen the pair embrace their celebrity status, attending events such as the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party together. Now newly engaged, the happy couple is embracing life in the spotlight and it looks like they’re set to embrace the glitz and glam Hollywood has on offer.

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

‘Stunning’ Lauren shows off her bikini bod over the decades

Currently soaking in the sunny Mediterranean with fiancé Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez has been papped aboard the Amazon billionaire’s superyacht in her swimwear.

Pictures of a younger Lauren in “very 80s” swimwear show that she’s been bikini-fit for years. Now at 53 years old, Lauren retains her washboard abs of decades past, as she continues to sport similar swimwear styles as she did in her youth.