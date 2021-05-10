Jeff Lutz accident: Street Outlaws co-star Chuck Seitsinger gives an update











Jeff Lutz was involved in an accident, co-star Chuck said on Facebook. Many fans are worried after learning that the Street Outlaws star has wrecked his 57 Chevy as a result of a crash during filming.

Fans of the Discovery Channel series were left concerned after pictures and clips of Jeff Lutz’s 1957 Chevy getting destroyed were circulated on social media.

His co-star Chuck Seitsinger took to Facebook to explain what happened and has given an update on how Jeff is doing after the accident.

So, what happened to the Street Outlaws star?

Jeff Lutz from Street Outlaws, Stainless Wokrs on YouTube

What happened to Jeff Lutz?

Jeff Lutz was involved in an accident last weekend during filming of an upcoming project for Street Outlaws.

Fans learned about the crash after pictures of Jeff’s destroyed 57 Chevy were circulated on social media, leaving many of them worried.

Jeff was filming for an upcoming series for the Discovery Channel show, however, there are no other details about the series at the time of publication. In 2020, Distractify reported that production has reportedly ordered about 50 episodes of Street Outlaws with 405 in it, the team which Jeff is part of.

Dragzine has noted that Jeff bought the 1957 Chevy for $4,200 from a seller in Tennessee.

Co-star Chuck gives an update

After the accident pictures went viral on social media, Chuck took to Facebook to explain what happened and shared a health update on Jeff’s condition.

Chuck said that Jeff remains in a hospital but is in a good condition now. He asked fans for their prayers during this time and added that people should have learned about the accident from Jeff himself.

“Yes, Jeff Lutz had a accident and is ok. Someone from filming leaked these pics and so now, IMO it was Lutz that should have shared his pics first and let the world know, but people would rather boost there number on there Facebook page rather than being a good human.” Chuck wrote.

“Some people really suck, we see you and gonna block and ban you from our posts and filming. Ps, Jeff is doing better and still in hospital for observation, prayers for him and his family are greatly appreciated, I will share pics after Jeff Lutz does out of respect, carry on, and Happy Mothers Day.”

Just my 2 cents: yes Jeff Lutz had a accident and is ok, someone from filming leaked these pics and so now, IMO it was… Posted by Chuck / Death Trap on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Fans send prayers to Jeff

Street Outlaws viewers took to social media to send their prayers and best wishes for Jeff’s speedy recovery.

“Well said and positive thoughts for Jeff. He is a great guy and one of my favorites,” said someone under Chuck’s Facebook post.

“Just heard what happened, sending prayers for a speedy recovery,” said another fan on Jeff’s Instagram profile.

“Jeff, I hope and pray that your OK, the car can be rebuilt. I’ll keep you in my thoughts and prayers,” wrote someone else.

